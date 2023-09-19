While working on making a solid return back into the music industry, Ifani's controversial statements have again made him a target for online criticism

The Ewe hitmaker recently shared his thoughts on Cassper Nyovest and Nasty C's albums, Solomon and I Love It Here , saying he prefers the latter

The rapper was attacked on social media for his opinion and had Tsibipians critiquing his preferences

Ifani says he prefers Nasty C's 'I Love It Here' over Cassper Nyovest's 'Solomon'. Images: crenkist, casspernyovest

To think that Ifani is slowly making his way back into the music industry after a long hiatus and recently landing a distribution deal, the rapper is facing some online backlash. Following the release of Cassper Nyovest and Nasty C's albums which were dropped on the same day, Ifani revealed that he prefers I Love It Here over Solomon.

Like clockwork, the rapper was dragged from hell and back for his opinion by Tsibipians.

Ifani dragged for critiquing Solomon and I Love It Here

In a series of tweets, Ifani revealed that he prefers Nasty C's I Love It Here over Cassper Nyovest's Solomon. Before this, however, the Shake rapper posted a tweet where he said that his dislike is not hate or disrespect toward someone else, it's just his truth:

When I say I don’t like something, it’s not hate, it’s my truth. When I say I like something, I do! END OF STORY. Enjoy your Solomon in peace guys, no need to fight us.

He went on to cement his statement:

Mzansi weigh in on Ifani's statements

Tsibipians were all up in arms as they defended Cassper from Ifani who, in their eyes, was a hater for stating his preference. The rapper had recently opened up about his desire to mend his relationship with Cassper.

Cass_Lepogo said:

"Upcoming Rapper."

BTembe37 responded:

"Uyigwala!"

Emerging96 criticised:

"It’s not like you can make better music though."

Mr_HUMA requested:

"Drop'a yao album re bone."

Tshepo_M10 commented:

"Okay sharpo , thina we love Solomon."

Tshinavhe101

"Your opinion don’t matter much because you have never delivered anything sensible beside 'Ingoma Ezimnadi.'"

zebpablo10

"Lol one of the reason why yall dont progress, too busy “not liking” someone’s work and yet yourself cant even put your work out… focus on yourself bro, your like n dislike aren’t gonna do you any better."

