Ifani is back in the spotlight as he prepares for the release of his upcoming album

The rapper recently dropped news about having previously hated hearing Sjava's music when he was down and out

In a Briefly News exclusive, the Ewe rapper details how Lady Zamar's controversy led to his change of heart and ultimate support for Sjava

Ifani felt that he had to support Sjava amid the Lady Zamar controversy which later turned him into a fan. Images: crenkist, lady_zamar, sjava_atm

Source: Instagram

Ifani recently opened up about once hating hearing Sjava's music when he was broke and jobless. The Ewe rapper shared that he turned over a new leaf and now uses Sjava's music as inspiration and a source of hope.

The emcee revealed that the reason that turned his mindset around was Sjava's scandal involving Lady Zamar.

Ifani shows love to Sjava

Talking to Briefly News, Ifani revealed the controversy surrounding Sjava and Lady Zamar made him pick sides.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

In 2019, the chatter about the once-romantic couple turned sour as harassment allegations surfaced. Lady Zamar claimed that Sjava violated her in a hotel room. The charges were dropped the following year due to insufficient evidence.

Ifani revealed that the scandal is what led him to support Sjava.

"The Lady Zamar story silenced Sjava publicly, or tried, I felt bad. I took Sjava's side because I didn't want him to go broke like me because of the allegations."

He continued:

"Here's a black brother about to go down to broke land and join me for something so...'unnecessary'. So I took his side in the matter and wanted to support him but the music was too good. Instead of supporting, I became a fan."

As Ifani continued to show support for Sjava amid the scandal, he slowly began to love the Amavaka rapper. With the release of Sjava's Isibuko album, he gained a fan in Ifani who admitted to loving all the songs in the project.

"In 2022, I started to listen to Sjava and slowly became a fan. In 2023, he released Isibuko and I really became a fan because I love the songs in there big time!"

Ifani says he hated Sjava's voice

In a recent Twitter post, Ifani congratulated Sjava on his achievements and growth in the music industry.

The rapper went on to state that he used to hate hearing Sjava's songs when he was broke but says they now give him hope.

"I salute you Jabulani, king in my eyes. I used to hate hearing your voice when I was dead broke, now it gives me hope."

Ifani revealed to Briefly News that he hated Sjava's music solely because he didn't want to be reminded of the music industry as he was broke and unemployed.

"I was home, broke, and didn't want to listen to any music. Unfortunately at the time, my friends were BIG Sjava fans and always played Sjava."

The Shake rapper went on to say that he asked his friends to cut it off:

"I got tired of being reminded of the music game through others' successful careers, so I asked them to 'switch that Sjava off' and they did."

Ifani bags a distribution deal

Briefly News recently covered the news of Ifani landing a distribution deal ahead of his forthcoming album.

The rapper has already released two singles, 3rd Quadrant and Lidlozi hoping to heat the up streets in preparation for his project.

The publication also revealed Ifani's reasons behind rejecting job opportunities when he was unemployed.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News