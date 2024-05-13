A South African woman surprised her mother with a brand new Omoda SUV in a heartwarming TikTok video

The daughter captured her mother's emotional reaction, filled with disbelief, joy, and gratitude

The video resonated with viewers who praised the daughter's generosity and showered them both with blessings

A daughter gifted her unsuspecting mother a new Omoda SUV. Image: @ntethesbeauty

Source: TikTok

A loving and generous daughter brought her mother to tears after surprising her with the brand-new SUV.

Woman surprises mother with a new Omoda

A TikTok video shared by @ntethesbeauty beautifully captured the moment that she surprised her mother with a new whip.

The footage shows the mother holding a bouquet of flowers at the dealership and completely overcome with emotion as her overjoyed daughter shows her the car that she bought for her.

The car is unveiled, revealing a stunning Omoda SUV, as the mother weeps in tears of disbelief, gratitude, and unspeakable joy.

SA praises daughter's amazing car gift

The video tugged at many netizen's hearts as they responded with sweet words and blessings for the daughter's generous gesture.

Ncumisa mbanjwa kaMadiba said:

"Well done sisi abantu bathengela amadoda imoto wena wenze kahle umzali (Well done sisi, some women buy cars for their men. You did good by spoiling your parent)."

maphindy66 commented:

"Wow kuhle okwenzile cc asibajabulise abazali bethu besaphila ♥️ (Wow you did a very commendable thing by making your moter happy while she is still alive)."

Nolwandle Desire Gwa responded:

"❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️Ntombazane usebenzile Sis ❤️❤️Nkulunkulu akubusise njalo❤️ (Good girl. You did good sis. Many God bless you always)."

vucy said:

"My sister unkulunkulu abusise imizamo yakho yonke yabona okwenzile kukhulu kakhulu blessing iqala ekhaya kubazali bethu yooooh ❤️❤️God bless you kukho konke okubiza igama lakho (May God continue to bless all your efforts. What you did today is very big. Blessings start at home)."

Azande Noluthando said:

" Yaze yayinhle into aarh (What you did was very beautiful)."

Fikile Buthelezi955 wrote:

"Congratulations sthandwa nkosikubusise ndodakazi Nami kwaba nje last year uJehova asigcinele abantwana bethu abandisele lapho bethatha khona (Congratulation love, may God bless you. I also had a similar experience last year, may God bless increase where children take from)."

Proud woman buys new car and goes home to show mom

In another story, Briefly News reported that a TikTok video of a woman who bought her new car had Mzansi in their feelings.

In the clip uploaded by @makaimmy, the lady can be seen driving her new whip to her home to show her mommy. Her brother accompanied her. He was driving his car in front of hers.

As they stop, the mother can be seen beaming excitedly, ululating at her daughter's achievement. The proud mother walked around the car, giving it a good look.

