A heartwarming video of learners serenading their teacher's husband on his birthday left many with fuzzy feelings.

A teacher's students serenaded her husband on his birthday in a TikTok video.

Source: TikTok

Teacher's pupils serenade her hubby on his birthday

The TikTok clip shared by @mbalimahlelabezui on the video platform shows the educator's husband standing in front of the classroom while the grade ones sang him the birthday song. @mbalimahlelabezui revealed that her hubby went to fetch his lunch, and he was surprised by a cake and serenade from his wife's students.

Taking to her TikTok caption, @mbalimahlelabezui wrote:

"I surprised hubby on his bday. My Grade 1s were so excited!! Perks of working together…. He was so shy."

Watch the video below:

SA is in awe of the pupils' gesture

The TikTok video captured the attention of many on social media, gathering many views and thousands of likes and comments. Online users were in awe of the gesture and flocked to the comments section to gush over the clip.

Wawa said:

"Grade R/s and grade 1s are always the sweetest bunch, man!"

LillyWhites1882COYS added:

"Awesome, gr1s love you, brother. Happy birthday, brother."

KhumoPhuti1520 wrote:

"The most sweetest thing ever."

Aidan rittels commented:

"The clapping to 10x and only one hand doing an extra clap is impressive. Very good teacher."

MrsBoniAsh gushed over the gestures, saying:

"Aaaaawwwwww, this was beautiful. Happy bday to Mr Bezuidenhout."

Lee-Ann McComans was in awe:

"Why am I crying hearing those tiny humans. Happy birthday, Mr Bezuidenhout."

