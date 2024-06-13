Global site navigation

South African Teacher’s Pupils Serenade Her Husband on His Birthday in a Video
by  Johana Mukandila 2 min read
  • One educator's students serenaded her man on his birthday in a heartwarming clip, which left peeps in awe
  • The TikTok footage gained a massive attraction online, generating many views along with thousands of likes and comments
  • Social media users reacted to the clip as they rushed to the comments section to gush over the gesture

A heartwarming video of learners serenading their teacher's husband on his birthday left many with fuzzy feelings.

Teacher's pupils serenade her hubby on his birthday

The TikTok clip shared by @mbalimahlelabezui on the video platform shows the educator's husband standing in front of the classroom while the grade ones sang him the birthday song. @mbalimahlelabezui revealed that her hubby went to fetch his lunch, and he was surprised by a cake and serenade from his wife's students.

Taking to her TikTok caption, @mbalimahlelabezui wrote:

"I surprised hubby on his bday. My Grade 1s were so excited!! Perks of working together…. He was so shy."

Watch the video below:

SA is in awe of the pupils' gesture

The TikTok video captured the attention of many on social media, gathering many views and thousands of likes and comments. Online users were in awe of the gesture and flocked to the comments section to gush over the clip.

Wawa said:

"Grade R/s and grade 1s are always the sweetest bunch, man!"

LillyWhites1882COYS added:

"Awesome, gr1s love you, brother. Happy birthday, brother."

KhumoPhuti1520 wrote:

"The most sweetest thing ever."

Aidan rittels commented:

"The clapping to 10x and only one hand doing an extra clap is impressive. Very good teacher."

MrsBoniAsh gushed over the gestures, saying:

"Aaaaawwwwww, this was beautiful. Happy bday to Mr Bezuidenhout."

Lee-Ann McComans was in awe:

"Why am I crying hearing those tiny humans. Happy birthday, Mr Bezuidenhout."

Man serenades woman after she gives him number to stop annoying her

Briefly News previously reported one man left online users in laughter after singing for a young lady he admires.

A video posted by @samkynhose on TikTok has gathered over 193.8K views, thousands of likes and many comments. In the clip, the young lady unveiled her chat with the gentleman.

