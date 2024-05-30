A South African woman on TikTok shared a creative way to celebrate her boyfriend's birthday on a tight budget

She opted for a bigger cake than she originally planned and added a birthday decoration to make it special

The video went viral, and many people praised her for her effort despite having limited resources

A woman made her man's birthday special with just R200 and a lot of effort. Image: @candicecakes03

Source: TikTok

A Mzansi woman posted a TikTok video showing what she got for her boyfriend's birthday.

Woman shows bae's R200 birthday surprise

Candice (@candicecakes03), who had a budget of R200, shared a post in which she revealed that she had intended to buy the new Woolies gift cakes for her man but realised they were too small. Even though she was on a tight budget, Candice opted to buy a bigger tiramisu cake from Woolworths and attached a cute 'happy birthday' cake decoration.

Candice showed her man's reaction to the sweet gesture at midnight, which he appeared to receive with much joy and appreciation.

She also showed the birthday breakfast she put together for the two of them as a "broke girlfriend", which looked very delicious.

Broke girlfriend wows SA

The video tugged at many netizens' hearts, and they reacted with sweet comments, commending Candice's efforts despite having little money.

Bear Kheswa replied:

"Wenze kakhulu ngane yakwethu."

her. said:

"Next time Checkers cakes will be your save you."

beingtebogo responded:

"I love the effort ❤️."

D replied:

"As a gent, it’s the thought that counts.❤️."

Nosipho_M_Msani commented:

"BFs bday coming up and I'm so broke I suggested we have a party and invite our friends...that way he pays for the party."

Rifumo raka Mthombeni❤️ wrote:

"Let me start looking for a cake, was also aiming for that one on his birthday on Wednesday."

C:Kgopa commented:

"It’s soo beautiful , rena here we only get a massage that’s it ."

