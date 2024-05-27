Cyan Boujee recently showed off her boyfriend while out in Turkey recovering from surgery

The YouTuber flew off for her procedure and has been giving followers updates on her trip

Mzansi is convinced that Cyan went for a BBL and ridiculed her, while some netizens defended the DJ and gushed over her sweet romance

Cyan Boujee flaunted her mystery man while recovering from surgery. Images: cyan.boujee24

Cyan Boujee is living it up in Turkey, and couldn't help but give followers a glimpse of how she's living. The DJ/ YouTuber recently underwent surgery and is recovering in style, even flaunting her mystery man again!

Cyan Boujee teases boyfriend reveal

Our girl, Cyan Boujee, is out in Istanbul, Turkey, after going under the knife. While recovering in style, the YouTuber shared a photo dump from her room where she had a bouquet of red roses and a giant teddy bear delivered.

Not only that, but sesi Cyan also posted a steamy photo with a man rumoured to be her mystery boyfriend, suggesting that the gifts were from him.

This after Briefly News' report of the DJ flaunting her romance and getting Mzansi riled up about her love life.

Mzansi weighs in on Cyan Boujee's photos

Followers showed love to Cyan and her man:

chane_holmes said:

"Please come back already; he misses you!"

its_thandoo_hun was envious:

"Urgh, l really love you! I'm so jealous of the guy."

__harmonydee showed love to the couple:

"Y’all are so cute together!"

The influencer recently discussed on TikTok that she would be getting a gastric sleeve, which is a procedure to help people lose weight:

However, netizens are still convinced that Cyan went under the knife for a third BBL:

iam_tabz thew shade at Cyan:

"Hope they fixed that leaking problem."

BellahRamatsel1 said:

"I really hope this time everything is back to normal."

ChefAmogelang was worried:

"Women are going through a lot."

