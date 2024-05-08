Cyan Boujee recently showed off her man in a cute video that had social media buzzing

The media personality/ DJ flaunted her man but made sure to hide his face as she serenaded him

Mzansi is curious about Cyan's supposed boyfriend, also asking why she made an effort to conceal his identity

Cyan Boujee was criticised after flaunting her boyfriend. Images: cyan.boujee24

Source: Instagram

Cyan Boujee appears to be on cloud nine and in her gone girl era. The controversial YouTuber posted a video flaunting her man and had netizens wondering who he could be.

Cyan Boujee shows off her man

It's evident that Cyan Boujee has moved on from the drama and regained control of her personal and professional life.

With a reputation riddled with scandals, Cyan still found time amid the chaos and controversy to find love and looks happy and content in her new relationship.

Taking to her Instagram page, the DJ shared a video embracing a man while singing to him. Making sure to hide his face, Cyan shared only the back of her man's head, who seemed to have understood the assignment.

Briefly News previously reported on Ntando Duma's photos where, she too concealed her man's identity while on vacation.

Twitter (X) user MDN News shared the video of Cyan serenading her man to Mthandeni KG and Lwah Ndlunkulu's Paris:

Mzansi weighs in on Cyan Boujee's new relationship

Netizens questioned Cyan's decision to hide her man's face, while some claimed that the man made a bad move:

bchinyakata asked:

"We all know why he doesn't show his face, right?"

ishy_msipa said:

"Some men are really brave."

Goatttttttttt9 dragged Cyan:

"Cuffing Cyan is like driving a car with warning lights everywhere."

jozzline1 wrote:

"I would also make sure my face is hidden."

Lethabo4991 asked:

"Why is she hiding him?"

Ntando Duma sparks engagement rumours

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Ntando Duma showing off a gorgeous ring and sparking engagement rumours.

The actress has been in a relationship with an unknown man, and they appear to have taken their love to the next level.

