Cyan Boujee is under fire after allegedly beating up her manager

The media personality was called out by her manager, Wellington Malete, and she decided to share her side of the story

While Cyan faces criminal charges, netizens gave their thoughts on the drama

Cyan Boujee addressed the allegations that she attacked her manager, Wellington Malete. Images: cyan.boujee24

Haibo! Why is Cyan Boujee beating people up now? The controversial DJ has been called out by her manager, Lerato Wellington Malete, for allegedly beating him up and now has an assault case against her. Netizens weighed in on the drama, where some took Cyan's side after she gave her account of the incident.

Cyan Boujee breaks silence on assault drama

Our girl Cyan Boujee is catching some strays after her (former?) manager, Lerato Wellington Malete, exposed her for allegedly attacking him on Saturday, 13 January 2024.

Hoping to clear the air and defend herself, Cyan posted a video in her Instagram story denying the allegations:

"You know me by now, if I beat someone up, I will own up to it. How do I beat up a 49-year-old? It doesn't make sense."

"If a person can't accept that he's no longer getting a percentage from the Cyan Boujee brand, it's a consequence of how you treated me. My team and I could have said so much because we were all present there but we really don't have the time.

In a WhatsApp voice note shared by Twitter (X) user, Tyra Karabo, the two can be heard in a heated argument, where Cyan insults Malete, telling him that he is nothing and doesn't even have a car.

Malete shoots back at Cyan, saying she's too broke to even pay him - this is when a scuffle breaks out:

Mzansi weighs in on Cyan Boujee's allegations

Netizens have picked sides and seem to believe Cyan's recollection of the story:

_ViniciaS_ said:

"They can never make me hate you, Cyan!"

mr_shimmy wrote:

"I believe her."

sneRere4 was relieved:

"I can sleep peacefully, the queen has spoken."

Fifi_Feels posted:

"If Cyan says she didn't do it, she didn't do it."

Meanwhile, some netizens didn't believe a word Cyan was saying and said she needed to be dealt with:

palesah_k claimed:

"Nah, this is a PR stunt to remove the attention from the p*nty liner issue."

nteboheng1 was concerned:

"This is becoming too much, hai this girl is really sick."

ms_gchirwa said:

"I don't think she’s normal."

koki_m93 suggested:

"Sesi Cyan must be put behind bars and then sent to Weskoppies."

Cyan Boujee DJing fails to impress

In an earlier report, Briefly News caught online reactions to Cyan Boujee's DJing skills that netizens often poke fun at.

The media personality's performances behind the decks were recently compared to Skomota's, where netizens threw shots at Cyan's lack of improvement.

