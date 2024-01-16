Fans on social media shared their encounters with kind celebrities in South Africa

Many named their heartwarming moments with stars like Bontle Modiselle and DJ Sbu

Another fan recounted how Rebecca Malope was kind to her at the airport

Social media users have listed some of the celebrities who were kind to them when they interacted in person. Some of the names that popped up include the late rapper AKA, gospel singer Rebecca Malope and DJ Sbu.

Fans list the kindest celebrities in SA

Mzansi always gives credit where it is due. Fans have posted about their encounters with celebrities. Some have listed the meaniest stars they have met and others have listed those who were kind to them.

Responding to post shared on X by @Yolophonik, fans listed the names of their memorable encounters with celebrities.

Take a look at the responses shared below:

@323_Stokvel said:

"AKA at OR Tambo. I was selling portable chargers at a Kiosk, after a whole morning of people walking past me like I don't exist, he was the only one who acknowledged me, greeted me and politely declined. RIP MEGA."

@Dedication_N commented:

"@BontleModiselle in the bathroom during Rum Golds after party. She is sooo nice!!! ❤️ I absolutely adore her man. We had a conversation about this one particular event we both went to. It was hilarious."

@sunair_dlamini commented:

"Dr Rebecca Malope, I was at OR Tambo traveling with a baby. She helped me with my son till we got off at King Shaka. She even told people that I am her grandchild and offered to give me a lift to wherever I was going so that I don't struggle with the baby."

@Leem_26 wrote:

"@djsbu I was a vendor and wanted to sell food at a summer fiesta gig he was hosting ,JMPD wouldn't allow me and wanted me to leave ,DJ sbu came and told them to allow me in,he also bought food for 30 people and told me to keep the change. I'll never forget that day."

