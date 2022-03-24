Many people have taken to social media to share their unpleasant encounters with some of the local stars

Several fans name-dropped celebrities such as Pearl Thusi, K.O, Lira and Andile Jali as some of the rudest famous people

Other social media users, however, came to the defence of the stars saying maybe they were rude because they caught them on a bad day

Some of Mzansi's celebrities have been named among some of the rudest stars. In a hilarious thread, social media users took to Twitter to share different encounters with celebrities.

Fans have taken to Twitter to drop the names of some of the country's rudest stars. Image: @zenandemfenyana, @miss_lira and @andilejali_15

Source: Instagram

It all started when popular influencer Mr Smeg asked his fans and followers to share their nasty encounters with celebrities. He asked:

"Who is the rudest celebrity or rudest famous person in South Africa?"

South Africans hopped into the comments section with different names. Some stars, such as Andile Jali and Lira, were named more than once by different people.

@Ayanda_1008 wrote:

"Andile Jali... Yeses amanyala omuntu, he's good at what he does though. Great soccer player kodwa uLwabish leya ntwana."

@_ThatBoyB added:

"Surprised not to see Andile Jali here, apparently, he's also up there."

@Rethabi76541597 commented:

"Lira can't speak to people shame I once asked for a pic ku Lira wathi Black people act like they care but they don't even buy our music so nje ngi-right."

@InnoSeilane added:

"Lira, back in 2011 at Varsity she was to perform at our Campus and she literally told the lady serving her lunch to stop looking at her and just leave the food and get out of her prep room."

@siya_sims95 noted:

"Stogie T once saw him at Jozi asked for a pic instead he pushed with his shoulders, the phone fell to the ground.. and kept moving like nothing happened."

