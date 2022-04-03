Right in the Feels: AKA Gives Mzansi Chills As He Raps Cassper Nyovest’s Lyrics

AKA hit his fans right in the feels when he sang lyrics from his arch-rival, Cassper Nyovest at a performance

He dared himself to do it in front of the crowd and decided to throw caution to the wind and sang Cassper's lyrics from a song

Social media users took to the comment section and shared their reactions to the heart-melting moment

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Sometimes a video comes along on social media that hits you right in the feels, it could be the content, the energy or the entire feel of the video.

AKA made the crowd go crazy when he sang lyrics from Cassper Nyovest. Photo credit: @akaworldwide, @casspernyovest

Source: Twitter

A viral video of AKA performing on Saturday night. He surprised fans by singing come lyrics from Cassper Nyovest's part of Kwesta’s Ngud’.

AKA teased the crowd and dared himself to do it and the crowd went wild when he sang Cassper's lyrics in the video. This could be the beginning of a beautiful friendship after years of fierce and at times ugly rivalry.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Social media users react to AKA's performance of Cassper Nyovest's lyrics

@IamthabangK:

"Aka is a clever man, He knows why he sang the verse..I Like Him"

@mabunda_b:

"The sarcasm in this? AKA is going to him for this."

@Sanusinextdoor:

"He was so proud to be on that list, I love when youngens get acknowledged by their idols."

@Mabusha23654987:

"These two (allegedly) secretly love each other ."

@TheBoldNerd:

"These guy's might no see eye to eye but they respect each other craft and it's not that deep.

You might be BMW fan but it doesn't mean once in a while you not gonna see an Audi or Mercedes you like also."

"TeamNaak": DJ Tira discloses who he's supporting in the Cassper VS Naak fight

Earlier, Briefly News reported that Naak Musiq and Cassper Nyovest are ready to square off in the boxing ring. The two celebrities showed their fans their preparation processes, and fans cannot wait for the much-awaited match.

With only a few days left until D-day, some fans and even celebrities are already picking sides. Some peeps are saying Naak Musiq will win the match, while others say Mufasa will take the money home.

DJ Tira has let Mzansi in on who he is betting his money on. The Thank You Mr DJ hitmaker revealed in a recent Instagram post that he is on Naak Musiq's team. He shared snaps from the press conference and wrote:

"9 April there won’t be any smiles! Kuzonuka iqupha Qhude manikiniki ‍♂️ #TeamNaak."

Source: Briefly News