Social media and the entertainment industry has been divided in the buildup to the much-awaited boxing match between Cassper Nyovest and Naak Musiq

Scheduled for 9 April in Sun City, the boxing match will e rapper Cassper Nyovest's second fight after defeating YouTuber Slik Talk

Ngiyabonga Baba hitmaker DJ Tira has already let his fans and followers know that his money is on Naak Musiq

Naak Musiq and Cassper Nyovest are ready to square off in the boxing ring. The two celebrities showed their fans their preparation processes, and fans cannot wait for the much-awaited match.

With only a few days left until D-day, some fans and even celebrities are already picking sides. Some peeps are saying Naak Musiq will win the match, while others say Mufasa will take the money home.

DJ Tira says he is supporting Naak Musiq in the upcoming boxing match against Cassper Nyovest. Image: @djtira and @casspernyovest

DJ Tira has let Mzansi in on who he is betting his money on. The Thank You Mr DJ hitmaker revealed in a recent Instagram post that he is on Naak Musiq's team. He shared snaps from the press conference and wrote:

"9 April there won’t be any smiles! Kuzonuka iqupha Qhude manikiniki ‍♂️ #TeamNaak."

DJ Tira's show of support for Naak Musiq did not bother Cassper Nyovest. The Doc Shebeleza rapper even jumped into the comments section of his post to say that he was going to knock Naak out. He said:

"I'm dropping your mans!"

