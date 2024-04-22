Afro-pop artist Intaba Yase Dubai has made his highly requested music comeback by releasing a song

The Imali Eningi singer has released a new single and visuals for Ngiyamthanda Umuntu under a new record label

Intaba Yase Dubai is now signed under 3 Point 7 Entertainment, and fans have reacted positively to the new releases

When many thought it was over for Intaba Yase Dubai, he returned bouncing with the release of his highly-anticipated song.

Intaba Yase Dubai has released a new Afro-pop song, ‘Ngiyamthanda Umuntu’. Image: @intabayasedubainm

Singer Intaba Yase Dubai drops new song

Intaba Yase Dubai has been pushing his new song hard on his social media pages. The singer released Ngiyamthanda Umuntu on 18 April, and he shared the visuals to go with the song.

Intaba, whose real name is Lindokuhle Msomi, is signed under 3 Point 7 Entertainment after his dramatic exit from Ambitiouz Entertainment. Promoting the song, Intaba said:

"Have you ever loved someone and you constantly think about them even though it is not healthy anymore. That is what love is about."

More about Ngyamthanda Umuntu

Ngyamthanda Umuntu is a love song, and the music video tells the story of two lovebirds and how their love blossoms.

In a statement, the Imali Eningi singer shed light on the song and announced that he will release an album, uMswaypheni.

"Featuring the vibrant talent of Proud Nosipho Dlamini, the video captures the essence of two lovebirds enraptured in each other's affection, defying all obstacles in their paths."

Watch the scintillating clip below:

Mzansi lauds Intaba on his new music

Fans on social media have reacted positively to the new releases and lauded the singer for delivering clean content.

@ThisisColebert said:

"I haven't seen a dope video like this in a while, no women with no clothes, no flashy cars, just pure humanity and a love story, I love it."

@OzalawuManqunu added:

"This video is so refreshing, we are tired of some females with no clothes on."

@PHUMIPM added:

"This man will bury you with his love story."

@Jobe_theOne mentioned:

"Beautiful."

Intaba Yase Dubai says 2024 is payback time

In a previous report from Briefly News, Intaba Yase Dubai, Lindokuhle Msomi, is working hard in the studio on new music for his fans.

On Instagram, Lindokuhle said 2024 is payback time for him, leaving fans to wonder if that was a diss towards Ambitiouz Entertainment. Intaba YaseDubai also shared a snippet of the song on his Instagram page.

