South African singer-songwriter Zoë Modiga is excited about her upcoming third album, Nomthandazo

The star posted the cover of her album on Instagram and announced that it will drop on Friday, 26 April 2024

Speaking to Briefly News, the star talked about the significance of her album and what it means to her

South African singer Zoë Modiga, hailing from KwaZulu-Natal, had her fans buzzing with excitement as she announced some great news about her music.

Zoë Modiga set to release 3rd album Nomthandazo

Social media has been buzzing lately after singer and songwriter Zoë Modiga announced on her Instagram page that she will be dropping her new third album, Nomthandazo, on Friday, 26 April 2024.

The star also hosted an exclusive listening session for her upcoming album on Tuesday, 23 April 2024, at the Artistry restaurant in Sandton, where her friends and media personalities attended to get their first experience of her music.

Modiga posted the cover of her album online and wrote:

"Pre-save [nomthandazo] “mother of prayer” out in 2 days (26 • 04 • 2024)."

Zoë Modiga talks about her upcoming album

Speaking to Briefly News, the star talked about the significance of her album and what it means to her.

She said:

"This album is 4 years worth of heart work and has required every piece of me to exist. It has led me through scary places and now it is such a beautiful, proud work. I’ve seen alot of life in the making of it and that has been the inspiration. I was inspired by my Creator, our beloved, societal matriarch’s and the inner workings of every little thing.

"I am a living, evolving human being, so my creative works will reflect that. I don’t spend too much time intellectualising my discography, but I know it is a living, breathing story. This offering is a surrealist hymn book that sets the landscape for everyone and anyone's spirit, the unconscious world if they so choose. Hopefully, they meet the work and are open to expecting themselves on the other side."

Modiga also mentioned that she has only featured one artist on the entire album, which is pianist Keenan John Meyer:

"Keenan John Meyer is featured on one of the songs; it was an instinctual collaboration where the song came to me a few years back; as I was revisiting it, my gut told me to reach out to Meyer, that they would give in to the piece entirely and that they did. Our meeting is always ethereal, and I’m glad this is no different."

Fans can't wait for Modiga to drop her album

Her fans and followers can't wait for her to release this highly-anticipated album. See some of the comments below:

zozitunzi wrote:

"Let's gooo!"

mr.mojo.73 said:

"Outside of being one of the most talented musicians in the country, she's also so cool. She embodies rockstar energy."

lovefrancescafuentes responded:

"I truly cannot wait for this album. INGANEKWANE saved my life in so many ways."

mimaschrwonstie replied:

"Beyond excited."

_aurablose commented:

"Oooh, how you inspire me mama❤️ I simply cannot wait."

fifzzzz_ mentioned:

"We are so so ready."

