Singer Amanda Black dropped her new single, Love Is For Mahala, on Friday, 27 October 2023

The star shared with Briefly News the inspiration behind her new upcoming album, From My Soil To Yours, and her single

Amanda will be hosting her album launch next Wednesday as she will be releasing her new album on Friday, 17 November 2023

Amanda Black will drop her new album 'From My Soil To Yours' soon. Image: @amandablacksa

After being trolled on Twitter for how she was dressed at the Maseru Jazz Festival in September, Amanda Black has released her new single and has shared some interesting details with Briefly News about her upcoming album.

Amanda Black is set to release a new album

The Amazulu hitmaker, whom Ifani accused of ignoring his request to make a song with her, has finally cooked some great music for her fans. The star recently dropped her single Love Is For Mahala on Friday, 27 October 2023.

The star is gearing up for her album launch, which will be taking place next week Wednesday, and she will be dropping her new album, From My Soil To Yours, on Friday, 17 November 2023.

Speaking to Briefly News, the singer said:

"My work is all very personal to me as it tells my experience of living in this lifetime. I reflect, lament, hope and foresee or foretell my own understanding of life. Self-love and self-acceptance are the connecting themes throughout the album. It speaks about the journey of self.

"I have grown a lot as a person and as an artist. My journey with myself helped me understand that there is no separation between myself and what I do as an artist. All of it is intertwined. Who I am as Amanda Antony is the same as who I Am as Amanda Black. They are the same and understanding that has helped me understand why I am an artist and what I am here to do."

Amanda Black also shared the inspiration behind her new single Love Is For Mahala with the publication. She said:

"The inspiration behind love is for mahala is realising that learning to love and accept all past, present and future versions of myself made me understand that love itself is truly free. It comes from the inside.

"I really hope they see themselves through my own words and my journey and realise that love and happiness in an inside job and that they need to go within and go easy on themselves like I have been learning to do with myself."

