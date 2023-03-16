iFani shared that he has been begging Amanda Black for a feature for the past three years and Mzansi roasted the rapper

iFani shared that he sent the singer the song but she has not returned it with her verse, adding that he still wants the collaboration to happen

Reacting to his post, social media users told him to get a job because he fall off and his rap career is over

iFani has revealed that Amanda Black has been ignoring her for three years. The rapper shared that he asked the singer for a feature three years ago but she's not interested.

iFani has been begging Amanda Black for a feature for three years. Image: @crenkist, @amandablacksa

Source: Instagram

iFani asks his fans to beg Amanda Black for a feature

Taking to Twitter, iFani asked his followers for help. He shared that he sent the singer the song three years ago to add her verse but she blu-ticked him. The star said he still needs that feature to happen.

ZAlebs reports that Amanda Black is set to drop her new music on Friday, 17 March. The publication reports that iFani was responding to the news that Amanda is dropping new music when he continued to beg her for the feature.

Mzansi trolls iFani

Peeps took to iFani's comment section on the microblogging app and roasted him. Some said he fell off and others told him to get a job because his rap career is over.

@cop_A_car wrote:

"Bro fell this hard?"

@NhlanhlaThando7 said:

"Take that as a no and find another great vocalist."

@matphosha commented:

"Let me guess. You went to a church. The prophet said your career is not finished. I hate to break it down to you like this my man, they lied!"

@Vukosie7 said:

"iFani, did you stop making music or you fell?? Because I really thought you just quit music while the light was still bright."

@SINGWANA_ wrote:

"Why're you forcing things."

@LJL___M added:

"3 years? Hai that song has expired..."

Source: Briefly News