Mzansi social media users shared mixed reactions after former Rhythm City star Zola Hashatsi was reportedly busted for fraud

The actor was allegedly caught inside a hospital ward pretending to be a medical doctor and allegedly tried to treat a sick patient

Some people shared that maybe he bagged a new role as a medical doctor, adding that maybe he was practicing for that role

Zola Hashatsi was reportedly busted for fraud. The former Rhythm City actor was allegedly caught in the hospital impersonating a medical doctor.

Zola Hashatsi was allegedly caught impersonating a doctor. Image: @zola_hashatsi

Zola Hashatsi allegedly tries to treat a sick person

City Press reports that Zola Hashatsi pretended to be a doctor in a Johannesburg hospital ward and even allegedly attempted to treat a sick patient. The story received mixed reactions on social media.

Mzansi reacts after Zola Hashatsi was allegedly caught impersonating a medical doctor

Social media users took to Twitter and shared mixed reactions to the story. Some shared that maybe the actor was practicing for his next role as a medical doctor.

@deeshroom commented:

"Why is this happening? We are good people. We don't deserve this."

@DR_CEO_ asked:

"Was he not acting perhaps?"

@Sgananda_ZN wrote:

"Let's give him the benefit of the doubt, maybe he was practicing how to act as a doctor."

@sebate15 commented:

"He took the script a bit far."

@uThembisa said:

"Critics and directors like saying actors 'went to town' with a role. He went all the way to the moon."

@dabrada4 wrote:

"Oh well, he is an Actor after all."

@Lunga_26 added:

"He was practicing for a new character that he'll be playing soon. Leave the man alone."

