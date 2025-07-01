A man was enjoying wildlife sightings when one of the animals came too close for comfort in a video

The video of the man's brush with danger and the way he reacted became a viral sensation on social media

Online users were in awe of the clip of the man's close encounter with a wild animal while on his outdoor adventure

One man who was on a safari became a hot topic after the nail-biting moment he captured on camera. A clip of the man who came face to face with danger made rounds all over social media.

A Cheetah got close to a man in a car during his safari. Image: Paul Souders

Source: Getty Images

The video fascinated people as they had a close look at how the man reacted to his life being in danger. The video of the man received thousands of likes from netizens.

In a video originally shared by ABCNews and reposted on X by @TheFigen_ a man's safari trip in Tanzania came to a standstill when a danger came through his window. A cheetah managed to leap its way into his vehicle. The man stayed calm and quiet while recording. The footage captured the cheetah that was merely centimetres away from his face, and it started gnawing on his car seat next to him. Despite the danger, the man managed to remain perfectly still as the cheetah sniffed and looked around his car.

Man drives away elephant

South Africans were impressed by a video of an experienced tour guide who did not back down from a wild animal. The man dealt with an elephant that seemed to be in a bad mood. Instead of cowering, the tour guide confidently handled an elephant that looked ready to charge. South Africans were full of jokes about the tour guide's technique to discourage the elephant from attacking.

A tour guide scared an elephant away when it looked ready to attack. Image: Cay-Uwe

Source: Getty Images

Tourist's reaction to cheetah amazes peeps

People admired the man who stayed calm while a wild cheetah was next to him. Cheetahs are considered to be one of the least dangerous big cats, and there have been very rare occurrences of attacks on humans.. Kruger National Park reports that there have never been reports of Cheetah attacks on humans in Southern Africa.

@ChefBigFine_ said:

"I would never move again."

@HeySweetTweetz wrote:

"People purposefully put themselves in these situations to be in close range with wild animals that can kill… for God only knows why."

@smilerlovie commented:

"I would probably be killed cause my dumb ass will be 'ooh kitty pspspsps'"

@LyndemianBrooks added:

"I would’ve been dead 😭"

@envymebaddie wrote:

"Surviving this is wild! Like def wasn’t your time."

