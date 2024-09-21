One TikTok video shows a safari nearly going extremely wrong because of a hyperactive elephant walking past a group of people

In the clip, tourists were enjoying themselves and laughing out in the wild when an elephant decided to investigate

The viral TikTok video left many people mortified as they watched a professional safari guide in action

A TikTok video shows a group of people on a safari. In the stunning moment, tourists admired an elephant herd when one decided to come closer to them.

A safari tour guide took quick action after an elephant charged at people.

Source: TikTok

The clip of the impending elephant disaster left many people fascinated. The nail-biting video received thousands of likes.

Tour guide saves tourists from elephant

In a TikTok video by @elleafricasafaris, a tour guide was chatting and laughing with the tourists when an elephant started charging at them. The guide stood up with a chair in hand and yelled to scare the elephant away. Watch the video below:

SA impressed by tour guide

Many people applauded the man for saving the group of tourists. The scary moment inspired hilarious commentary from Mzansi.

Salim Juma2975 said:

"Experienced guide ain't an issuea, a calm spectator is."

Kuhi commented:

"I'd be breaking the Usain Bolt's record no cap."

Ace of Spades joked:

"The price of that chair skyrocketed after this video."

4u applauded:

"His response time is amazing, the way he was able to read the animal while laughing no one besides him knew of the danger that elephant brings."

Felix Felix wondered:

"What if it fails to obey the command?"

kingguru53 gushed:

"That's TARZAN right there."

