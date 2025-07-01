The Department of Mineral and Petroleum Resources hiked fuel prices effective Wednesday, 2 July 2025

Sizwe Dhlomo weighed in on the petrol and diesel price hikes on his official X account on Tuesday, 1 July 2025

The Department of Mineral and Petroleum Resources shared why petrol and diesel prices increased

Popular radio personality Sizwe Dhlomo has weighed in on the fuel price increase announced by the Minister of Mineral and Petroleum Resources on Tuesday, 1 July 2025. Dhlomo is publicly known to be well off but the increase in petrol and diesel prices rubbed him off the wrong way.

Sizwe Dhlomo is known for speaking his mind on matters of national importance, often ruffling feathers with his unfiltered takes. The Kaya 959 host, who recently trended after trading barbs with Floyd Shivambu, weighed in on the fuel price increase effective Wednesday, 2 July 2025.

Sizwe Dhlomo reacts to petrol and diesel price increase

DStv news channel Newzroom Afrika broke the news that the government was significantly hiking the price of both petrol and diesel. The post was captioned:

“[BREAKING NEWS] Petrol price will go up by 52c and 55c a litre while diesel grades go up by 82c and 84c at midnight.”

Sizwe Dhlomo joined the rest of South Africa in calling out the government over the price increases. He suggested that the previous decreases after the controversial 2025 National Budget, were ruse meant to placate South Africans and now its back to default settings. His reaction read:

“lol! Decoy decrease post the budget/levy increase to keep us quiet… Now it’s back to business.”

Why is government increasing petrol and diesel prices?

Meanwhile, the Department of Mineral and Petroleum Resources blamed the increases on the tension between Israel and Iran.

The price of 93 unleaded petrol will increase by 55c a litre, with 95 unleaded petrol rising 52c. According to News24, Gauteng 95 unleaded petrol will retail for R21.87 a litre from Wednesday 2 July 2025 and on the coast, petrol will cost R21.04. The publication reports that these prices are lower than they previously were the same time in 2024.

Sizwe Dhlomo weighed in on the petrol and diesel price increases. Image: kayaon959

Source: Instagram

Wholesale prices of diesel will be hiked by between 82c and 84c, depending on the sulphur content. Wholesale diesel in Gauteng will retail at R19.35 a litre, while on the coast, wholesale diesel will cost R18.52. News24 reports that both prices are lower than they were in July 2024.

Netizens weigh in on Sizwe Dhlomo's reaction to petrol price hike

In the comments under Sizwe Dhlomo’s reaction to the fuel price increase, several netizens shared the same sentiments as him. Others pointed out that the price hikes were a result of the geopolitical tensions between Iran and Israel. Here are some of the comments:

@Mangnitho remarked:

“Catching up😅”

@DaculKruger asked:

“Are you serious?”

Sizwe Dhlomo shares his thoughts on cheapest store in Mzansi

Meanwhile, Sizwe Dhlomo debunked a long-held assumption by South Africans regarding one popular retail supermarket.

Briefly News reported that Sizwe Dhlomo shared his thoughts on the cheapest grocery store in South Africa.

This was after a social media user claimed that a store considered by most South Africans to be expensive is in fact the cheapest. Dhlomo agreed with the social media user and argued that the store is affordable for an average shopper in South Africa compared to the other "cheaper" stores.

