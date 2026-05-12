On Monday, 11 May 2026, Prince Kaybee took to his official X account and announced a streaming milestone for one of his older tracks that isn't Fetch Your Life

The post sparked strong fan reactions, with many sharing personal stories of how his music remains part of their daily playlists

The renowned producer later shared a preview of an unreleased song and confirmed when it will be available on streaming platforms

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Prince Kaybee teased new music after his old song achieved a major milestone. Image: princekaybee_rsa

Source: Instagram

Popular producer and DJ Prince Kaybee is celebrating a milestone for one of his earlier songs.

Having previously dominated headlines after his private messages with another man were leaked, the Fetch Your Life musician returned to social media with an update that left his fans ecstatic.

On Monday, 11 May 2026, Prince Kaybee took to his official X (Twitter) account and shared that his 2017 song Beautiful Girls was his second most-streamed song in almost a month. Although he did not share the streaming numbers, Kaybee expressed gratitude to his fans for supporting his music. The musician also announced that he was releasing new music on 15 June 2026. The post was captioned:

“Hey guys, my song Beautiful Girls has become my 2nd most-streamed song in the past 28 days after Fetch Your Life. I just wanna say thank you, and more music is coming on the 15th of June❤️”

See the post below:

The post gained traction and sparked a flurry of reactions in the comments. Prince Kaybee clarified who he would not be collaborating with on his upcoming release.

SA reacts after Prince Kaybee's old song hits milestone

In the comments, several of his fans celebrated the milestone, while some shared their favourite songs he produced. Here are some of the comments:

@Momo_Letsoalo said:

“I’m part of that number of people streaming Beautiful Girls, that’s my everyday song 🤭❤️❤️”

@boineeloregina1 shared:

“My brother, that song is still relevant to this day. Last month, I went to Bloem from Kuruman, and I was jamming to the song the whole journey to Bloem and back. My girlfriend even complained at some point. Yerrrrŕrr.”

@ZinhleM_3 remarked:

“Congratulations 🥳 waiting in anticipation for the new offerings 🫶🏽”

@MazztheMike replied:

“Whenever I get on the road, I rock Breakfast in Soweto. Now, that's a well put together track.”

@Ntsika11497 shared:

“Dope track that. Always wondered why Umenitosha never blew up and got the credit it deserved. Even today, I still ask myself that question. Always on my playlist🙌🏼”

@Thabo_changela complained:

“Bro, you never pushed 3 in the morning. That song is a banger.”

Fans celebrated Prince Kaybee's music success. Image: princekaybee_rsa

Source: Instagram

Prince Kaybee previews new music ahead of June release

Meanwhile, Prince Kaybee previewed new music ahead of his 15 June release date. The post was captioned:

"Don’t forget…15 June❤️"

In the video, the Charlotte hitmaker was sitting on a desk in what looked like a study with his back to the camera, jamming to an unreleased track. It is still unclear whether Prince Kaybee is releasing a single or an album.

Watch the video below:

Prince Kaybee comforts Zee Nxumalo

In other entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Prince Kaybee encouraged Zee Nxumalo following her loss at the Metro FM Music Awards.

This was after Zee Nxumalo was disappointed that she had walked away empty-handed after being nominated in seven categories at the 2026 Metro FM Music Awards.

Source: Briefly News