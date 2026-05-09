MacG and Sol Phenduka are currently in Bali, where they recorded another international episode of Podcast and Chill

On Saturday, 9 May 2026, United States hip hop veteran Russell Simmons shared a video where he had an awkward interaction with MacG after filming an episode

Social media users found the interaction hilarious, with many joking that the hip hop mogul was ready to beat the South African podcaster

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Russell Simmons praises MacG in viral post. Image: macgunleashed/Instagram, Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Source: UGC

A video of popular podcast host MacGyver “MacG” Mukwevho chilling with United States hip hop mogul Russell Simmons left South Africans in stitches.

MacG and his Podcast and Chill co-host Sol Phenduka are currently in Bali, where they have been mixing business and pleasure.

After making headlines for recording the first Podcast and Chill episode in China in 2025, MacG has now expanded the podcast internationally again by filming an episode in Bali.

MacG leaves Russell Simmons puzzled with one South African word

On Saturday, 9 May 2026, Russell Simmons shared a video of himself and MacG on his official Instagram account. In the caption, the hip hop veteran praised MacG and his team while reflecting on their conversation. The post was captioned:

“@podcastandchillnetwork the biggest podcaster, the great MacG, brought his whole crew, ALL OF SOUTH AFRICA, to tape with me. We had a great time ❤️ we talked about everything from hip hop yesterday and today, comedy yesterday and today, to the pitfalls of economic and social integration. Lots of in-depth discussion with these fun crazy people❤️”

During the now-viral clip, MacG jokingly greeted Russell Simmons with “Kgotsong,” leaving the American mogul visibly confused. Simmons initially thought MacG was mocking him before the podcaster clarified that he was greeting people respectfully.

Watch the interaction by clicking the link.

SA reacts to MacG and Russell Simmons' interaction

In the comments, social media users found Russell Simmons and MacG’s interaction hilarious. Others remarked how Simmons looked similar to two popular South Africans. Several fans flooded the comments section saying they could not wait for the full interview.

Here are some of the comments:

chairman_of_delinquents laughed:

“😂Uncle Rush was ready to throw hands. Khotsong is the same as peace be with you or greetings in peace.”

mpho_199x said:

“@motsepefoundation He looks like bra Patrice Motsepe and Bishop Lekganyane all at once lol.”

ndiya_ndiya_ said:

“Best in the game🔥Can’t wait for the interview with the legendary Uncle Rush. 🙇🏽‍♂️”

tumi_tsapi explained:

“Kgotsong means Peace. 😭😭😭 The joke is that it's a greeting used by members of this other church, and you look like them without a beard. 🫢😂 I hope I don't get banished from my village for explaining to you.”

kg.ntabane joked:

“Russ knows Mac can’t be trusted 😂”

thandile_bidla remarked:

“🤣. That time Kgotsong is one of the most respectful ways to greet. 😂😀”

SA reacted to MacG’s interaction with Russell Simmons. Image: Tiffany Rose/Getty Images for Make A Wish, macgunleashed/Instagram

Source: UGC

MacG leaves King Misuzulu kaZwelithini in stitches

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that the Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini was left in stitches after MacG made a bold request.

MacG made the request when he visited the Zulu King together with Sol Phenduka and Ngizwe Mchunu.

Source: Briefly News