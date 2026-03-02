MacGyver “MacG” Mukwevho, along with Sol Phenduka and Ngizwe Mchunu, visited King Misuzulu kaZwelithini at Mashobeni Royal Palace

In a video shared on X (Twitter) on Sunday, 1 March 2026, MacG cheekily asked the Zulu King for funding

Several social media users praised MacG’s bold personality and sense of humour, with some even hoping the King might appear on Podcast and Chill as a future guest

MacG left King Misuzulu kaZwelithini laughing after asking for funding. Image: macgunleashed/Instagram, RAJESH JANTILAL/AFP via Getty Images

Source: UGC

Podcast and Chill Network boss MacGyver “MacG” Mukwevho left the Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini in stitches after requesting money from him.

On Tuesday, 24 February 2026, MacG and the Podcast and Chill Network unveiled a list of new shows and talent joining the platform. Among them was the cultural activist and former Ukhozi FM presenter Ngizwe Mchunu, who will host Binca Nation every Wednesday at 3 p.m.

Mchunu, MacG and Podcast and Chill co-host Sol Phenduka recently visited King Misuzulu kaZwelithini at Mashobeni Royal Palace. During the visit, MacG left King Misuzulu kaZwelithini laughing after sharing a cheeky joke.

MacG’s funny moment with King Misuzulu kaZwelithini goes viral

On Sunday, 1 March 2026, an X (Twitter) user with the handle @Mr_HUMA shared a video of MacG, Ngizwe Mchunu and Sol Phenduka paying a visit to King Misuzulu kaZwelithini.

In the video, MacG was explaining his vision to the Zulu King before asking for money.

“The partnership. There’s no other thing to do but to grow, and also we would like to ask for money because we heard you’re a big fan of Young Thug, so we wanna book him,” MacG said, making King Misuzulu kaZwelithini and everyone burst into laughter.

Watch the video below:

SA reacts to video of MacG asking for money from King Misuzulu

The interaction between MacG and King Misuzulu kaZwelithini was widely circulated online, eliciting hilarious reactions. While some gushed at MacG’s sense of humour, others hoped that King Misuzulu would appear on the Podcast and Chill Network as a guest on one of the shows.

Here are some of the comments:

@_Thembalihle_ laughed:

“🤣🤣🤣 him saying ‘Bayede’ every time.”

@DakarNel said:

“This is why he’s gone so far in life, man, he goes for whatever comes to mind 🤣🤣”

@indunaX remarked:

“He made the King burst into laughter. He's such a national treasure. Imagine Minnie wanted to damage him.”

@ymogwere commented:

“Everything is a content opportunity for MacG😂🤣🥱”

@Abut_Antonio said:

“I really hope King will consider that interview; he doesn't have to go to Mashabela Studios. That would be so awesome.”

@eyevusi commented:

“Pain goes straight to Kaya Fm Human resource/DC committee for axing Sol for nothing, thinking it will be over for him, he's shaking hands with kings, not just any king, but thee king...bayede 🫡”

@BuccaneerRsa shared:

“Imagine if he actually gives him the money. Then Young thug opens his show with this video 🔥”

MacG's exchange with King Misuzulu kaZwelithini left Mzansi in stitches. Image: macgunleashed/Instagram, RAJESH JANTILAL/AFP via Getty Images

Source: UGC

Nota Baloyi jokes about who funds MacG’s podcast network

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Nota Baloyi jokingly suggested a powerful figure was funding MacG’s Podcast and Chill Network.

While some social media users joked that Nota was already throwing his new boss under the bus, others speculated about possible deep-pocketed sponsors.

Source: Briefly News