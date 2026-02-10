On Monday, 9 February 2026, MacG confirmed that changes were coming to the Podcast and Chill Network

Taking to his official X (Twitter) account MacG shared when the changes will be communicated

Social media users speculated about MacG’s role, potential new shows, and opportunities for new talent

MacGyver ‘MacG’ Mukwevho sparked reactions after announcing that major changes are coming to the Podcast and Chill Network.

This comes days after the Podcast and Chill Network head honcho hinted at retiring from the podcasting space.

MacG established Podcast and Chill with MacG in 2018 and grew it into an empire that has given other talents and shows, such as the controversial Piano Pulse Podcast, a platform to grow and shine.

Following recent changes, such as the People Need Comedy (PNC) Podcast leaving the Podcast and Chill Network, MacG announced that major changes were coming to the network, sparking speculation and pleas.

MacG announces major Podcast and Chill Network shake-up

On Monday, 9 February 2026, MacG took to his official X (Twitter) account and shared a post. The post was captioned:

“Save the Date 📍”

The post was of a poster with a vague announcement that major changes to the Podcast and Chill Network would be announced on Tuesday, 24 February 2026. The poster was written:

“Podcast and Chill Network Cabinet Reshuffle 24.02. 2026.”

See the post below:

Fans react after MacG teases Podcast and Chill Network changes

Social media users flooded the comments with speculation and suggestions.

Here are some of the comments:

@Lesedi61548618 speculated:

“I have a feeling MacG will become a co-host or something because he did mention that he will be stepping down or leaving the pod, and of course, Sol makes a great host, but if he leaves, who can complement Sol like that? Sol and MacG are Yin-Yang; they complement one another.”

@GopolangTabaneM suggested:

“It would be great if you would introduce something for the ladies since PnC is gone. Just where women can unwind, bring their feminism drama, their livelihood challenges and the like. Just to give them a chance. I think it can be good for the network.”

@Johannes_vdBurg said:

“I didn’t want to say it, but Jacinta over-excelled with that feature last Thursday🙈 it had that thing when Sol came for the first time🤭. I hope Ghost Lady still has her job, we still love her 🫶🏻 let’s just hope it's the official announcement of PNC leaving and a new show coming.”

@truthmatterz12 guessed:

“It's Black Studios. If you watched the previous 2 episodes, he even said it to Shots that it is easy to handle 3 cameras. He said it can be done, plus they refer to their team as the A team without the other Black Studios members. So, Black Studios will shoot ‘Piano Pulse’ while they're shooting the regular show.”

Thakgi Ledwaba beats GBV allegations

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Thakgi Ledwaba, who is part of the Podcast and Chill Network, confirmed that he had been cleared of assault charges levelled against him.

On Wednesday, 4 February 2026, a social media user shared a statement released by the woman who accused Thakgi of gender-based violence.

