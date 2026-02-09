South African TV presenter MaBlerh will be hosting yet another reunion regarding the casts of the Real Housewives franchise

Entertainment commentator Jabu Macdonald announced that The Ultimate Girls Trip: Africa will be getting its first-ever reunion

The TV presenter shared with Briefly News that he won't be leaving any stone unturned during the reunion

'Ultimate Girls Trip: Africa' will be getting its first-ever reunion.

It has been one hell of a ride since the Ultimate Girls Trip: Africa premiered on Showmax last year, and has received many mixed reactions from viewers at home, but as the curtain closed on their Rio trip, Showmax didn't let them off the hook as it announced that the ladies will have their first-ever reunion.

On Monday, 9 February 2026, the entertainment commentator Jabu Macdonald excitedly announced on social media that since the latest reality TV show is getting its first reunion, the popular TV presenter MaBlerh will be hosting it, just as he has done with RHOD in the past.

MaBlerh shared with Briefly News that he won't be leaving any stone unturned as he wants to hold all the ladies accountable for the drama and bullying that occurred during the show.

"Going into this reunion, I plan to address everything head-on. Everyone will be held accountable, and everything will be put on the table. My approach is not to avoid any topic or soften the truth. If it happened, it will be discussed openly and honestly," he said.

The post reads:

"Ultimate Girls Trip: Africa is getting a reunion, making it the very first The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip reunion in the world, hosted by Mablerh. Watch Part 1 on 20 February 2026 and Part 2 on 27 February 2026 on Showmax."

See the post below:

SA reacts to RHUGTA getting a reunion

Shortly after it was announced that the show would be getting a reunion on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

@Thuthukile29 questioned:

"Why are they getting a reunion? I thought there were no reunions in Ultimate Girls Trip."

@Tshenolo__M_ wrote:

"Annie is not going to show up. She will need to explain what her actual beef was with Chrystal. She needs to back up her stinking behaviour, and no saying she was standing up for a friend will not be enough."

@meatballnshxt commented:

"We don’t need small talk, we need @MaBlerh to hold people accountable. We are not interested in how people have been doing; there is Instagram for that, also we need production @ShowmaxOnline to be there, to explain why we were subscribing to bullying. mummy club, londie, Minnie and now this. We love trash tv not bullying."

@p6p7rctqqg responded:

"They must all show up!"

@KgomotsoTlhapan replied:

"Since when do we have reunions for trips? Well, I hope Marbleh will not take sides and hold those evil women accountable and get them to apologise for how they humiliated, ostracised and bullied Christall."

Netizens react to MaBlerh hosting another reunion.

What did Londie London say about the Minnie Ntuli incident?

In a related article, Briefly News previously received a statement where Londie London shared how she is handling the fallout with Minnie Ntuli. She also revealed that Minnie attempted to reach out to her via text, but she wants a public apology since she was humiliated in public.

Londie London also gave herself a pat on the back for how she calmly handled the situation with Minnie Ntuli. She shared that she was proud that she didn't retaliate or give Minnie the same energy.

