South African music producer Prince Kaybee is all about fitness and consistency at the gym

The Charlotte hitmaker shared a clip of himself during an intensive outdoor exercise routine on social media

His fans were amazed by his dedication to staying fit, as they flooded the comment section with their reactions

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Prince Kaybee showed off his exercise routine. Image: @princekaybee_sa

Source: Instagram

One thing about the controversial DJ and music producer Prince Kaybee is that he never misses a day at the gym and makes sure that his fitness routine is consistent. He recently wowed many peeps on social media with his latest content.

On Wednesday, 11 February 2026, the star, who recently revisited the horrific motorcycle accident he was involved in two years ago, showed off one of his fitness routines, yet intensive exercising outdoors on his social media page.

This came after Prince Kaybee had hinted at opening his own gym and vowed that the prices would be affordable to everyone.

Watch the video below:

Fans weigh in on his gym routine

Shortly after he posted the clip of himself exercising outside on his personal X account, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to how dedicated he is to getting in shape and staying healthy. Here's what they had to say below:

@Pearlyi_n_ said:

"You are so consistent and the results are showing."

@lerumo479 commented:

"This gym health advocacy lifestyle suits you. It's time the government gives you funds to open a free gym for children suffering from illnesses that cause obesity, and parents who cause obesity in their children."

@MpumeAndileNdim responded:

"These gyms are all around the township, I have never seen anyone using them...great content."

@WonderMahlobo replied:

"I really need to learn how to do pull ups cos I’m so bad."

@wilsonmarivasa mentioned:

"You are eating those irons."

@Waltz42747233 shared:

"Wow, beautiful king consistency is the key to victory."

Prince Kaybee shows off his outdoor training routine. Image: @princekaybee_sa

Source: Instagram

Prince Kaybee to join YFA cast

While many were impressed by his workout, in January 2026, it was reported that the Charlotte hitmaker will be making his debut on Netflix Original reality series, Young, Famous & African, for its upcoming fourth season, which hasn't been announced when it'll air.

Kaybee's debut comes a year after the popular influencer Kefilwe Mabote joined the show's third season. Shortly after it was announced that the music producer would be joining the cast of the reality TV show on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions.

@ButterSunshine4 stated: "Please don't be boring. I need him and Swanky to get into a heated argument 1st episode....next...puts Naked in his place, followed by telling Annie where to get off. A young disagreement with Zara also. Bring drama please."

Prince Kaybee gives golden advice to fellow musicians

In a 2024 article, Briefly News reported that Prince Kaybee shared valuable insights on how musicians can sustain themselves in the music business.

The DJ offered impactful guidance to his peers, encouraging them not to splurge their earnings on unnecessary purchases. The reactions were mixed, with certain people indicating that Kaybee was speaking from a position of privilege, whereas others supported him.

Source: Briefly News