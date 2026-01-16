South African music producer Prince Kaybee will be joining an exciting Netflix original reality TV show, Young, Famous & African

The news about the Charlotte hitmaker's new venture was shared on social media by the entertainment commentator Phil Mphela

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to Prince Kaybee joining the cast

Prince Kaybee to join 'Young, Famous & African.' Image: @princekaybee_sa

Source: Instagram

Bathong, lona! Who would've known that we would be seeing the controversial music producer Prince Kaybee on our screens pretty soon, and it's not because of music. He will be joining the cast of a popular reality TV show.

On Friday, 16 January 2026, the popular entertainment commentator Phil Mphela excitedly announced that the Charlotte hitmaker will be making his debut on Netflix Original reality series, Young, Famous & African, for its upcoming fourth season, which hasn't been announced when it'll air.

Kaybee's debut comes a year after the popular influencer Kefilwe Mabote joined the show's third season.

Phil Mphela wrote:

"CASTING NEWS: Prince Kaybee joins a reality show. Music producer and DJ, Prince Kaybee, has jumped into the reality TV fray and will be featured in the popular Young, Famous & African series for its upcoming season currently in production."

See the post below:

SA reacts to Prince Kaybee joining YFA

Shortly after it was announced that the music producer would be joining the cast of the reality TV show on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

@TwalaMxolisi said:

"I am intrigued, I don't wanna lie."

@Snecinho wrote:

"They need to lose that young in their name badala labantu lol."

@DtalksZA7 commented:

"Oohh Kabelo, I swear reality shows are for bickering and undermining each other, where is he going?"

@mphokeo responded:

"This show is boring though, all they do is drive cars, go out to a restaurant and have fake arguments."

@MsCharlotteN replied:

"This is gonna be interesting."

@zeek50101 commented:

"Love this for him, hey…He actually deserves his own show, but we will settle for this @KabeloMusic."

@DonaldMakhasane mentioned:

"We are definitely going to watch"

@ButterSunshine4 stated:

"Please don't be boring. I need him and Swanky to get into a heated argument 1st episode....next...puts Naked in his place, followed by telling Annie where to get off. A young disagreement with Zara also. Bring drama please."

@February_XV shared:

"Lol, shame. We saw this coming. He thought music was his calling and even went as far as disrespecting Black Coffee, only to end up on a reality TV show."

Netizens react to Prince Kaybee's new venture. Image: @princekaybee_sa

Source: Instagram

2Baba reveals why he divorced Annie Idibia

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that 2Baba has reportedly opened up about the real reason he divorced Annie Idibia, and apparently, she was the wrong one on Acrymony.

Weeks after 2Baba announced his split from Annie Idibia, the Nigerian singer has been at the forefront of social media scrutiny for abandoning his wife. From having Annie's celeb friends call him out to netizens bringing up his alleged cheating scandals, today, he is apparently ready to share his side of the story.

Source: Briefly News