South African content creator Kefilwe Mabote has joined the cast of Young Famous and African

Kefilwe will be making her debut on the Netflix original reality TV show in the upcoming season, which will premiere in January 2025

The famous content creator exclusively shared with Briefly News how it has been for her to be part of a reality TV show for the first time

Kefilwe Mabote made her debut on 'Young, Famous and African.' Image: Supplied

The famous South African content creator Kefilwe Mabote has joined one of the biggest Netflix reality TV shows, and she has given Briefly News some exclusive insight about her time on the show.

Kefilwe Mabote to make her debut on Young, Famous and African

The South African content creator Kefilwe Mabote has ticked off another goal from her dream list. The star has been confirmed as the newest addition to the Netflix original reality TV show Young, Famous and African season three.

The social media influencer recently appeared during an exclusive media junket that Netflix had prepared. At the junket, Netflix unveiled Mabote as a cast member of the reality TV show, joining Khanyi Mbau, Nadia Nakai, Swanky, and DJ Naked.

Speaking exclusively to Briefly News during the media junket, Mabote shared how it felt to be part of the show, as this was her first debut on reality TV.

She said:

"Being on the show gave me anxiety, to be honest, as this was my first time on a reality TV show, I mean, I am known as a content creator, but it was also eye-opening as you will get to see the real me, and also my supporters are going to see my private life, but my kids won't be exposed to the show."

Kefiboo also mentioned her experience with other cast members and shared some good times and bad times during the show.

She said:

"I was being myself, and I know most people are not going to like what they will see on show, but I came into this as myself, and I portrayed my true self. It was also quite difficult to navigate when I started off, you have so many personalities that are quite big and having to coexist with all of them sometimes can be a bit of a challenge and it was a rollercoaster because emotions ran high as some were fighting but I have tried to put myself in calm situations were I could."

Mpho Mashigo also shared with Briefly News what viewers can expect from the upcoming season on behalf of Netflix.

She said:

"The most epic season yet of the SAFTA-winning Young, Famous & African returns, with season 3 launching on 17 January 2025. This new season promises eight episodes that deliver more jaw-dropping drama, grander parties and explosive exchanges. In this latest instalment, the circle of friends and foes expands to welcome celebrated South African influencer Kefilwe Mabote and Nollywood megastar Ini Edo.

Viewers claim Nadia Nakai is intimidated by Bonang Matheba

In a related story, Briefly News reported on fans of the reality series claiming Nadia Nakai is intimidated by Bonang Matheba.

The anticipated second season of Young, Famous & African dropped on 19 May, and fans of the reality TV show have been binge-watching the nine episodes. Bonang Matheba was the new addition to the star-studded cast, and her limited screen time got social media buzzing the whole weekend.

