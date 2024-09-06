Netflix's hit show Young, Famous and African has been renewed for a third season

The news of the return of this reality show was shared by the entertainment commentator Jabu Macdonald on Twitter (X)

Many netizens on social media weighed in on the renewal of the reality TV show

Netflix's hit show Young, Famous and African has topped the trending list on social media and has made headlines recently.

Young, Famous and African renewed for third season

Social media has been buzzing after the hit show Young, Famous and African was the talk of the town.

Entertainment commentator Jabu Macdonald recently announced that Netflix's African reality TV show will return to TV as it has been renewed for a third season.

Macdonald shared the news on his Twitter (X) page and wrote:

"Netflix’s reality show ‘Young, Famous and African’ has been renewed for a third season."

SA weighs in on the renewal of the show

Many netizens weighed in on the renewal of the reality TV show after the announcement was made. Here's what they had to say:

@Kim_Laura1 wrote:

"I actually enjoyed this series. So I’ll definitely watch."

@Liihlendimande said:

"This show needs YOUNG new cast members."

@Papi_Mphuthi responded:

"I bet we will be seeing Khanyi going through the procedure of her face."

@STILESMbulazi replied:

"I am sure Khanyi is already filming, capturing her surgery and all."

@thabelomaanda commented:

"They’re done recording it’s been months! I thought I will see a date."

@phozi88 tweeted:

"I'm going to need Andile and Naked DJ to come back please."

@Ayela_The_Queen questioned:

"Do you think they going to show Khanyi transformation journey?"

@TomiRikhotso asked:

"Are they still young?"

Viewers claim Nadia Nakai is intimidated by Bonang Matheba

In a related story, Briefly News reported on fans of the reality series claiming Nadia Nakai is intimidated by Bonang Matheba.

The anticipated second season of Young, Famous & African dropped on 19 May, and fans of the reality TV show have been binge-watching the nine episodes. Bonang Matheba was the new addition to the star-studded cast, and her limited screen time got social media buzzing the whole weekend.

