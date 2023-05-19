Young, Famous & African Season Two finally premieres in South Africa today at 10:00 local time, bringing with it a new wave of drama, rivalries, and star power

Fans have eagerly awaited the show's return, expressing their excitement and anticipation on social media

Viewers in different time zones have already had the opportunity to watch the new episodes

The highly anticipated second season of the hit reality show, Young, Famous & African, is finally here, and fans in South Africa are counting down the hours until the premiere.

‘Young Famous and African' season 2 is set to premiere in the early hours of 19 May. Images: @netflixsa

Source: Instagram

Young, Famous & African season 2 premieres at 10:00 AM

The Netflix Africa original series has captured the attention of viewers across the continent, and the upcoming season promises to deliver even more drama, rivalries, and star power.

Netflix has confirmed that the premiere of Young, Famous & African season 2 in South Africa is set for today at 10:00 local time.

@NetflixSA announced the premiere times in a tweet captioned:

"World stop! This is when we get to see szn 2 of #YoungFamousAfrican drop. Carry on..."

While viewers in different time zones around the world have already had the chance to watch the new episodes, South African fans have eagerly awaited their turn to dive into the highly-anticipated show.

@Ms_Ziyanda said:

"Not me checking for szn 2 now at 6."

@like_confettii said

"10am for what? The 19th of May start at 00:01."

@Ms_Elljay

"All non African countries gonna see it before us? La re tlwaela."

@teiayaah said:

"I hope you are dropping the entire season at once!'

@Cliff_Mampz said:

"Bathong why not midnight."

@SharmyN123 said:

"Why 10 make it midnight please 10 it's too far"

Bonang Matheba makes her explosive debut in the reality show

One of the most exciting aspects of this new season is the debut of renowned television personality Bonang Matheba. Known for her captivating presence and dynamic personality, Matheba is expected to bring an added level of excitement and energy to the show.

