Phil Mphela, an entertainment news commentator on Twitter, has taken to his timeline to finally confirm that Bonang Matheba is the new addition to Young, Famous & African

The post has drawn attention because Phil stated that Bonang will not be a cast member but will appear on the hit Netflix reality show

South Africans have been baffled by Queen B's terms and conditions, prompting them to share posts requesting clarification

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Bonang Matheba is the new addition to Netflix's 'Young, Famous & African.' Image: @bonang_m

Source: Instagram

The rumours are true. Bonang will appear on the African reality show Young, Famous & African, which airs on Netflix.

Fans have been speculating for a long time, and it didn't help that Bonang recently shared a video that appeared to be a reality show teaser.

Taking to Twitter, Phil Mphela, an entertainment news commentator, confirmed that Bonang will join the hit show. Phil wrote:

"Bonang joins Netflix reality show But, it’s not in a way many expect. Bonang will be featured on Young, Famous & African, but she is not going to be a cast member. So … Rumours are true, but with a caveat."

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

@PhilMphela shared the following entertainment news report on Twitter:

Bonang Matheba's fans confused by Phil Mphela's Twitter post

@Isai_ww said:

"Bonang said, “on my terms!!” love it."

@AvorySkye shared:

"Wait! So she's only gonna be a "friend of" on the show‍♀️ I was really looking forward to seeing her on the show as a full cast member."

@Sebastian_McRam posted:

"Explain in simple terms... "

@Sebastian_McRam wrote:

"I'm trying to digest but yho ha a.. "

@DJMaverickZA replied:

"I think she will appear on the show, show her life, business, and travels but not meet with the other cast. It's kinda her reality show but on Young, Famous and African thing. That is the agreement they had with the producers, I think. B* doesn't like drama."

@anthxmlk commented:

"Who is she going to shoot with? Khanyi or Nadia?"

@girl_girlT also said:

"Explain to me like you would a 10-year-old ‍"

@TheOnlySirThick also shared:

"A friend of the cast?"

@ThembaSindane10 added:

"What are you saying, Phil? "

Bonang Matheba shares reality show teaser

In related news, Briefly News reported that Bonang Matheba is the girl she believes is after her recent career achievements.

Social media halted after a video depicting Bonang's lavish lifestyle went viral. The editing of the video suggests that this could be a reality show.

Bonang was rumoured to have joined and begun filming for Young, Famous & African. The trending clip could be a teaser, as Moghel did not reveal what show it is.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News