Talented actor Mathews Rantsoma has bid farewell to e.tv's Scandal. The star, who played Nhlamulo Maseko, left the show after his last scene aired on Monday.

Mathews Rantsoma has reflected on his time on the popular e.tv soapie Scandal after airing his last episode on Monday. The Safta-nominated actor is grateful for the support from his fans and followers for supporting his character.

Taking to his Instagram timeline, Rantsoma said he was grateful for how Mzansi stood by his character even when it was difficult to do so. The grateful star noted that he will never forget the support he received from Mzansi. Part of his post read:

"I am forever grateful for this gift you guys gave me. Even when it was difficult to play the character, you were there. You were there, mostly in the character's happiest moments. I won’t forget you, I won’t forget that. I love you all…. And thank you for everything."

Fans bid farewell to Rantsoma's character

Social media users seemed not ready to bid farewell to their favourite character. Many flooded his page with touching messages.

babyeve6 commented:

"I just want Nhlamulo back. Can’t you come back as a ghost, at least?"

@bahumz wrote:

"I am so sad to see Nhlaks exit the show, you were phenomenal! 👏"

@ms_madiba said:

"Oh no, I watch you on Catch Up, but how you’ve been talking has been sounding hella goodbye-ish. You were a marvel to watch. All the best with your future projects! 🤛"♥️

@nkosazanaboitumelo added:

"😢😢I don’t even have the strength to watch this scene. We love you Nhlaks n we wish you all the best in your future endeavours ❤️❤️❤️"

