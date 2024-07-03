Sizwe Dhlomo expressed frustration over the cancellation of SABC 2's soapie Muvhango , echoing viewers' mixed reactions

Muvhango , trending on social media, prompted fans to share fond memories and lament the loss alongside Sizwe, who noted the trend of beloved shows being axed

Fans' reactions varied, with some questioning when Sizwe last watched Muvhango and others discussing the broader impact on SA TV diversity and inclusivity

Radio and TV personality Sizwe Dhlomo has expressed frustration following the announcement that the popular SABC 2 soapie Muvhango has been canned. The news of the show's ending has received mixed reactions from viewers.

Sizwe Dhlomo reacts to Muvhango ending

Muvhango has been charting social media trends and hogging headlines following the announcement that it has been cancelled after decades. Many viewers flooded timelines with fond memories of the show.

Among those who responded to the news was radio and television star Sizwe Dhlomo, who was not too happy about the news. Like many South African soapie lovers, Sizwe noted how some of the best shows are being cancelled. He wrote:

"First 7de Laan, now Muvhango? SA is finished!"

Fans weigh in on Sizwe Dhlomo's post

It seems fans share Sizwe's sentiments. Many said they were not happy that their favourite shows were being cancelled. Others hilariously asked Sizwe when he last watched an episode of Muvhango.

@StHonorable wrote:

"No show for Vhavenda now, SABC is unfair now. Unless they have something new for them. Or Duma Ndlovu must move it. Dstv, Sanlam is now owning 60% of the company, so things might change for good."

@Lbaja_4770 commented:

"Don't forget Isidingo on SABC 3...mna i knew from then that kubi!"

@sabelostorm said:

"When was the last time you watched Muvhango Dinangwe."

@villainguptas commented:

"First 7 aDe Laan now Muvhango. What happens to diversification and inclusivity in our TV programs, more specifically, including minority tribes?"

