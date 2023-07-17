The beloved SABC2 soapie 7de Laan will conclude with its 24th season this coming December 2023

Since its debut in 2000, 7de Laan has gained a loyal following, introducing iconic characters like Oubaas and Hilda

The news saddened fans, who expressed their gratitude to the show for giving them epic childhood memories

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

SABC 2 soapie '7de Laan' is cancelled after 24 seasoned. Image: @real7delaan

Source: Instagram

SABC2 and Danie Odendaal Productions recently revealed that the long-running soapie, 7de Laan, will not return for another season after its 24th season concludes.

Mzansi soapie 7de Laan end 23-year run

The last episode is scheduled to air in December 2023, marking the end of a remarkable 23-year run, reported TimeLIVE.

Since its premiere on April 4, 2000, 7de Laan has captivated audiences on SABC2, introducing a plethora of cherished characters like Aggie, Charmaine, Emma, Hilda, Oubaas, and the Meintjies family, who have all become legendary figures over the years.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

7de Laan confirms the soapie was not renewed by SABC 2

The show posted the press release on its Twitter page and mentioned:

"With a heavy heart, we bring you the sad news of the SABC's decision to conclude the beloved soapie, 7de Laan, after Season 24; the final episode being the 26th of December 2023. We are eternally grateful to each and every one of you for being on this journey with us."

See the tweet below:

Viewers of 7de Laan discuss the show coming to an end

The announcement devasted fans who grew up watching the beloved soapie. Many said the show helped them learn Afrikaans and mentioned that they will miss the legendary characters.

@superlative_joy mentioned:

"Shuu! 7de Laan had a great run. It was lovely."

@IAMGIFTSA stated:

"Yoh when it’s time for us to be parents it gets cancelled. Now we have to help our kids with Afrikaans homework."

@joe_teffo commented:

"When Paula left, the show lost its je ne sais quoi."

@angie43639902 added:

"I perfected my Afrikaans by watching the soapie. Who will forget my favourite Paula, Xander, Oupa, Ouma Piernatjie, Charmaine & the late Themsie."

@beyshoran said:

"The fact that Paula and Altie didn't end up together will always pain me."

@Hashtag_Sbonelo tweeted:

"Classic show, used to watch the repeat from back in my school days. That old theme song was epic."

@LeraYola shared:

"Hao mara. My mom won’t be happy about this. What a sad announcement indeed."

Muvhango star Gabriel Temudzani back by popular demand, returns as chief Azwindini after public outcry

In another article, Briefly News reported that following a massive public outcry over the axing of the much-loved Chief Azwindini, he has returned.

The character, who has been on our screens for 23 years, is played by the talented Gabriel Temudzani.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News