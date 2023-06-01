Skeem Saam is reportedly coming back for a 12th Season after entertaining Mzansi families in the past few months

Phil Mphela shared the announcement on Twitter and said fans could expect the new Season to air in July

South Africans were over the moon and claimed they would have protested if Skeem Saam was axed

There's no denying that Skeem Saam has not only been pulling numbers but also entertaining Mzansi as its episodes trend all the time. Perhaps that's why the show has been renewed for a 12th Season.

‘Skeem Saam’s fans are excited after the show was renewed for a 12th Season. Image: @skeemsaam11

Source: Instagram

On Twitter, entertainment commentator Phil Mphela announced that Skeem Saam viewers could expect to see more of their fave characters as the show will continue to shoot another gripping Season.

Phil tweeted:

"Skeem Saam renewed. The SABC youth soapie has been renewed for a 12th season. Season 12 premieres on the 3rd of July 2023 at 18.30 pm on SABC1."

Skeem Saam viewers are over the moon as the show gets renewed

The amazing news came after Skeem Saam topped trends on Twitter after adding former Scandal! actor Hungani Ndlovu to their cast. Ndlovu is expected to replace Cornet Mamabolo as Tbose and some Mzansi people slammed the decision.

However, the new production changes didn't alter netizens' decision to crown Skeem Saam as the best South African soapie.

@hilaryhand2 said:

"As it should! It's the best show ever."

@Moody_Didi shared:

"Well deserved."

@nkulizondi posted:

"As it should, Phil. It's an educational soapie. There's no violence, drugs or war."

@_FentseM wrote:

"Are you telling me they've consistently given us drama for 11 Seasons? They're carrying SABC 1 on their back."

@Mashh__ also said:

"We were going to riot if they didn't give it another Season. They must give us the 8 pm slot again."

Skeem Saam beats Generations to become the second most-watched TV show in Mzansi, viewers celebrate

In related news, Briefly News reported that Skeem Saam is now the second most-watched television show in South Africa after beating Generations: The Legacy.

According to a report shared by popular entertainment blogger Phil Mphela, Skeem Saam experienced an increase in viewers in April.

