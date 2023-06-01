Hungani Ndlovu has reportedly joined SABC1's second most-watched soapie Skeem Saam after leaving Scandal!

Phil Mphela announced on social media, saying Hungani will replace Cornet Mamabalo as Tbose

Skeem Saam's viewers were divided by the news, with many excited about Hungani's addition, while others wanted Cornet back

Halala! Hungani Ndlovu, who previously played Romeo Medupe on Scandal!, has been cast on Skeem Saam.

‘Skeem Saam’s fans shared mixed reactions to Hungani Ndlovu replacing Cornet Mamabolo as Tbose. Image: @cornetmamabolo and @hunganindlovu

Source: Instagram

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela shared that Hungani would debut in the SABC1 soapie as Thabo "Tbose" Maputla. He will be replacing Cornet Mamabolo, who has played the acting role since the show's inception.

Phil tweeted:

"Hungani Ndlovu joins Skeem Saam.The character of Thabo ‘Tbose’ Maputla has been recast and will now be played by actor and dancer, Hungani Ndlovu.The role was previously played by Cornet Mamabolo."

Skeem Saam viewers split by news of Hungani Ndlovu joining the show as Tbose

As expected with any casting replacement news, there's bound to be mixed reactions from the viewers.

While some people don't oppose the idea of Hungani replacing Cornet, others don't want him on the show.

It seems like some Skeem Saam viewers still want Cornet back on the soapie, and they do not want anyone to replace him, even if the actor is highly skilled.

@Thifhe_SliQ said:

"This is a good move!"

@SenoritaMame shared:

"I love this guy, and I know he's good, but I think going to be hard for viewers to adjust. Cornet played that character for 10 years."

@TyraKarabo posted:

"I'm so excited."

@Soso_anne_ wrote:

"Why are they replacing Cornet? Don't get me wrong, Hungani is a good actor, but Cornet will always be Tbose. Ay, let me be open-minded and see how it goes. All the best to Hungani, though❤️"

@SenoritaMame replied:

"I thought Hungani only speaks English "

@I_am_Bucie commented:

"This guy is so talented, but I can't imagine him acting on Skeem Saam."

Why did Cornet Mamabolo leave Skeem Saam?

According to a Sunday World report, Cornet left Skeem Saam because he wanted to focus on his business ventures. His character Tbose wasn't completely axed from the show; maybe that's why the producers decided to bring it back by casting Hungani.

Tbose stopped appearing on the show because he went to work abroad, leaving his wife and son, Mapitsi and Pitsi, behind.

However, although Mamabolo said he departed from the SABC1 show to focus on his business, Mzansi saw him debut on The River. But his character, Lerumo, was quickly killed, lasting only a few months on air.

