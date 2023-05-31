A lady who looks like Jub Jub has been trending on social media, with many netizens making jokes about their resemblance

Tweeps shared a photo of the Uyajola 9/9 presenter plus another one of the woman and compared their appearances

Many Mzansi online users said Jub Jub and the lady resemble each other, and they trolled the Moja Love star

Jub Jub's doppelganger has gone viral on social media.

Jub Jub was trolled after Mzansi found his lookalike.

Taking to Twitter, @Carolinerathabe shared a picture of Jub Jub and another of a lady resembling him. The Uyajola 9/9 star's stare, posture, and shape of the lips looked exactly like the woman in the other snap.

Mzansi laughs at Jub Jub's looks being compared to his lookalike

The tweet went viral, with people weighing in on Jub Jub and the lady's resemblance.

Many agreed with Caroline saying the reality TV show star and the lady look alike. Other peeps made fun of the situation by trolling Jub Jub.

@Bongi_Gray1 said:

"Amaswidi amnandi vs Amaswidi amuncu."

@again_rita shared:

"I see it "

@Thulz_NTU posted:

"Uyena impela Caroline #jubjub"

@MangoeleRichard replied:

"Yazi, this makes sense."

@Buccckks commented:

"I can't unsee it now "

@ZachariahNdlovu wrote:

"She's Jub Jub's long-lost mother."

@MelaniAnele

"He's the first person that came to mind when I saw her."

Master KG's lookalike trends

According to The South African, another Mzansi celebrity who has a doppelganger is Master KG. The Jerusalema hitmaker took to Twitter and dropped a snap on a man who looks exactly like him.

The guy is from Botswana and even wears eyeglasses, just like the Limpopo-born star. They also have the same fashion sense.

Mzansi was taken aback by the picture and said the guy should use his looks to make money by pretending to be Master KG.

Thando Thabethe’s pregnant lookalike causes a buzz, fans think the Unstoppable Thabooty star is expecting

In similar news, Briefly News reported that Thando Thabethe charted Twitter trends after pictures of a woman who bears a striking resemblance to her went viral.

According to ZAlebs, fans came across the pictures and immediately thought the Unstoppable Thabooty star was expecting her first baby.

