Thando Thabethe found herself trending on social media when pictures of her doppelganger went viral online

Many peeps admitted that they had to take a second look when they came across the pictures online

The pictures come days following reports that the How To Ruin Christmas star is dating veteran sportscaster Robert Marawa

Thando Thabethe has been charting Twitter trends after pictures of a woman who bears a striking resemblance to the star went viral.

Thando Thabethe’s pregnant lookalike sparks reactions. Image: @thandothabethe and @NeontleM

Source: UGC

Pictures of Thando Thabethe's pregnant lookalike trends on social media

According to ZAlebs, fans came across the pictures and immediately thought that the Unstoppable Thabooty star is expecting her first baby.

Others said that the lady with the Twitter handle @NeontleM should be related to Thando Thabethe because they look like sisters.

The news of Thando Thabethe's pregnant lookalike comes a few days after reports that the star is in a serious relationship with veteran sportscaster Robert Marawa. According to Sunday World, the stars were spotted getting cosy at a restaurant.

Thando Thabethe trends on Twitter following viral pictures of her pregnant lookalike

Thando Thabethe's fans shared mixed reactions to the viral pictures. Many admitted that they had to take a second glance after seeing the pictures.

@Bazothise said:

"A mixture of Thando Thabethe and TBose's wife."

@LeoSam_SA added:

"Thando Thabethe looking at this like "When Did I Fall Pregnant?"

@Busani_MtalanaM noted:

"1st thing in mind when I saw Thando Thabethe trending, did Robert Marawa make her pregnant?"

Source: Briefly News