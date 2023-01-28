A video of a woman who looks like Babes Wodumo stopped people from scrolling through their timelines to have a closer look

Babes lookalike seemed to be pregnant in the clip and played around with a TikTok filter to create fun content

Some people were convinced that it was Babes in the video and ran with the story that the singer was expecting a child

A woman who has a striking resemblance to Babes Wodumo caused a frenzy on TikTok with a short clip posted by @nondu727.

Babes lookalike can be seen in the video dancing to some music and having fun with her younger niece. She also had a belly bump which fuelled talks on the platforms.

People who believed that it was the Gqom singer in the TikTok video rushed to the comments to ask if their eyes were deceiving them. They were stunned that the Wololo hitmaker was "pregnant' following Mampintsha's untimely passing.

The clip is spreading fast on TikTok and currently has over 380 thousand views with many people confused about the woman's true identity.

Watch the TikTok video of Babes Wodumo's lookalike below:

Read Mzansi's comments about Babes Wodumo's doppelganger

@madezz15 posted:

"It seems like she's expecting yaz."

@bhubesiqueen wrote:

"She looks like Babes Wodumo."

@ralph_mdakx said:

"Haibo @babes__wodumo is expecting, Shimora left an egg."

@user5274611966275 stated:

"Is not make sure, I'm so confused."

@tulipjiyane shared:

"I really thought that was Babes Wodumo."

@mbalizulu83 added:

"It is Babes guys, this is Babes's sister's child."

@sjablisa asked:

"Why do you look like Babes and have a sister called Nondu?"

@nikzanikza wrote:

"I almost said it's Babes Wodumo until I saw the gold tooth."

