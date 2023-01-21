Babes Wodumo got the chance to say a final goodbye to her late mother-in-law Zamanguni Gumede

The Gqom singer gave a moving tribute at the funeral service and the video is going viral online

A lot of people on social media said Babes was slurring during her speech and claimed she was drunk

Babes Wodumo speaks at Zamanguni Gumede's funeral. Image: @setha11/TikTok

put up a brave front at the funeral of Mampintsha's mother on Saturday.

There was great speculation that the singer was banned from attending the service following her public feud with Zamanguni Gumede.

The Wololo hitmaker spoke well of the deceased and said Zamanguni was like a mother to her because she gave birth to her late husband Mampintsha.

She said the issues she had with Zamanguni and her in-laws are in the past because God has taught her forgiveness. Babes joked that it's also normal for families to fight and have drama.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi's comments about Babes Wodumo's speech

Worried TikTokkers said Babes looked drunk and sad after they saw a video posted by @setha11. People sent their well-wishes to the singer in the clip's comments section.

@manyokandoriseni said:

"She's drunk period."

@hlengiweimmaculat mentioned:

"You've been through a lot girl."

@penwell_thabethe posted:

"She deserves a break bandla, she's been through a lot."

@manyyears06 wrote:

"As drunk as she is, she is making sense to hope she keeps to her words."

@cikizwampuntsha added:

"I just chopped onions. Let’s not forget this young lady is still going through the loss of her friend and hubby. Umncane futhi.❤️"

@pearl5424 commented:

"Zahara vibes."

@osi_waka said:

"If you've lost close people to you in a short period of time you will understand how this young lady is feeling. Strength to you Babes."

@hopenyanda0 stated:

"I was not going to face all this sober too."

Mampintsha’s family confirms Babes Wodumo will be attending Zamanguni Gumede’s funeral

In a related story, Briefly News reported that the funeral arrangements for Mampintsha's mother, Zamanguni Gumede, have been announced. The mourning mom died on January 15 after a long illness.

According to The South African, the funeral will be held on January 21 at KwaMashu L Hall in Durban, where the deceased's memorial service was held on January 20 afternoon.

