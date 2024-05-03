A father who was obese took a step and decided to lose weight for his little daughter

The gentleman said he didn't want her child's first love to be a man suffering from obesity

The online community reacted to the post, with many congratulating the guy for being strong

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

A man showed off his weight loss transformation. Images: @habibi_bunny

Source: TikTok

A gentleman took to his TikTok account and showed off his weight loss. He said he got the motivation from his daughter.

In the video uploaded by @habibi_bunny, he was captured laying in bed beside his daughter. He was a really big man. His daughter looked really tiny beside him. In another part, he showed himself after he had lost weight, and he looked stunning.

The man said that his weight loss was motivated by his daughter. He said he didn't want the little one's first love to be a man with obesity. The gent really worked hard and pushed himself as he is now looking stunning.

"I didn’t want my daughter's first love to be a morbidly obese man!"

Father wows netizens with weight loss

Watch the TikTok video below:

TikTokkers celebrated with the man for weight loss

The video garnered over 621k likes, with many online users showering him with congratulatory messages on his achievement.

@Mj commented:

"A lot of people would die for their kids but would you live for them ! I love this."

@oasis77 felt envious:

"Congratulations ❤!! I wish I had your self discipline. Health is wealth."

@quantumshifting was impressed:

"And that’s on self-love. You deserve the world Well done."

@Assyrian ✝️ ☦️ shared:

"Beautiful family!! I’m doing the same thing right now. Down 10 lbs in 2 weeks. 70 more to go!"

@Stazia | Online Trainer was inspired:

"Amazing transformation! Love your motivation ✨."

Hun shows off stunning weight loss transformation

In another story, Briefly News reported about a lady who stunned Mzansi with her jaw-dropping weight loss transformation.

Zonke Sibiya took to TikTok to share a video of how much she has changed since losing weight. Sibiya decided to share her journey with others because she wants to help them lead healthier lives without spending lots of money on products that don't work or going on crazy diets.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News