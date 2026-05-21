Ashley St. Clair made new public allegations involving Elon Musk, including claims related to election discussions and his personal behaviour

She also opened up about changes she noticed during their relationship and said certain experiences left her uncomfortable

Some of the claims have reportedly been disputed by sources close to Musk, while public attention around the allegations continues growing

Ashley St. Clair, who has publicly spoken about her past relationship with billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, has made a new series of allegations involving the tech billionaire’s personal behaviour and conversations surrounding the 2024 United States election.

The picture on the left showed Elon Musk. Image: People Magazine

Source: Facebook

Entertainment outlet TMZ shared details from St. Clair’s recent public comments and videos she posted. Among the allegations, St. Clair claimed Musk allegedly suggested he had access to national election information before official results became publicly available during the 2024 election cycle. She further alleged that the billionaire referenced advanced technology and satellite systems while discussing access to sensitive voting information.

According to reports, a source close to Musk strongly denied the claims and reportedly dismissed references to satellites as metaphorical comments rather than literal statements. St. Clair also spoke about changes she noticed in Musk’s behaviour during their relationship. She claimed that he appeared different following her pregnancy and said the shift left her feeling uncomfortable.

Musk faces public criticism over family

In separate public comments, St. Clair also criticised Musk over social media posts involving his estranged daughter, Vivian Wilson. She argued that public discussions involving children and family disputes could have broader consequences.

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The allegations shared publicly by the X account of TMZ, have continued attracting public attention due to Musk’s global profile and influence across industries, including technology, artificial intelligence, social media and space exploration. Musk has not publicly responded in detail to the latest claims shared by St. Clair. The allegations remain claims made publicly by St. Clair and have not been independently verified.

The picture on the left showed Ashley vlogging about her experience dating Elon Musk. Image: TMZ

Source: Twitter

Check out the X video posted below:

The internet shocked by Elon’s behaviour

IhamLaust wrote:

“We don't even need her story; they literally admitted in plain language onstage, and no one, including you, has reported on it. It's been heavily suppressed on all socials.”

Amar Singh Chouhan wrote:

“If even half of this is true, it demands a full investigation. No billionaire should be anywhere near sensitive voting data or election systems. Democracy cannot become a playground for the ultra-rich.”

Archer wrote:

“She doesn't have the brains God gave to a doorknob, and it shows. Someone should blow in her ear and give her a refill of that air.”

Dark Sevariant wrote:

“Okay, so let's say he sues her for slander. Still with me, Judge Wapner? He's currently suing for full custody. He sues her, she seeks discovery...BOOM... Quit being a cuck for Hollywood.”

Enlightening Matters wrote:

“WTF is up with doing your makeup while talking about this? 🙄 Frankly, I don't care what she says. To me, this is like she's flashing a shiny penny in front of the easily distracted. Even if she's telling the truth, she has zero credibility with me.”

Brunch Dealer wrote:

“Well, if Ashley St. Claire says it, you know it's true. Great work, TMZ.”

Pamelina1111 wrote:

“And yet #Democrats voted not to remove the deceased from voter polls. How is it again, she just happened to get pregnant by the richest man in the world #ElonMusk? 🤔 Waiting for her to raise their son as a female.”

Queen Clover wrote:

“Didn't the people involved confirm that this is true?”

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Source: Briefly News