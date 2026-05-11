A clever four-year-old, known as Zuluboy, gave his mother a stern lecture after her phone distraction caused a water spill during chores

The funny role-reversal was shared on Facebook, leaving viewers in stitches as the toddler channelled the energy of a strict parent or teacher

Social media users were filled with humour, with many joking that it was clearly a struggle for Zuluboy to parent his own mother and manage her screen time

A serious Zuluboy was seen talking to his mother after she spilt water on the kitchen floor. Image: Lujabe Siphe

Source: Facebook

In a hilarious display of wisdom beyond his years, a local toddler went viral for calling out his mother's phone habits after a minor household mishap.

The clip was shared on Facebook by Lujabe Siphe on 10 May 2026, where it reached hundreds of comments from an online community that was amused by the toddler's honest opinion.

The soon-to-be-five-year-old told his mom that the reason she spilt water on the floor was that she wasn't paying attention to her chores and was too busy on her phone. Zuluboy sternly reminded her that such mistakes are exactly why he has warned her about having too much screen time.

Zuluboy warns of too much screen time

Despite battling a bout of the flu, the toddler informed his mother, Facebook user Lujabe Siphe, that he would not be helping her clean the spill because he was unwell. After noticing his mom was still distracted by her phone while he was scolding her, he suggested that she stop everything and focus on washing the clothes.

Watch the Facebook reel below:

SA discusses Zuluboy's concerns

The clip went viral, garnering 174K views and nearly 800 comments from social media users who were entertained by the outspoken toddler. Many viewers reminded the mother that their "teacher," referring to Zuluboy, had delivered an entire lesson on the dangers of too much screen time. They jokingly said it was not easy to parent a parent, saying they felt for the little boy. Some said the whole point Zuluboy was giving his mother a lecture was to make her understand that he was not going to help her. Others humorously told the mom that the toddler was going to confiscate her phone if she did not take note of his advice.

Feeling unwell, Zuluboy explained to his mother that he would not help him wipe the water as he had a cold. Image: Lujabe Siphe

Source: Facebook

User @Modiehi Serekoeng commented:

"He covers himself so well when he coughs. This boy is a legend. I'm out of praises for him. His intellect is on another level."

User @Luleka Ndlazi said:

"It's not easy to parent your mother. Ndiyamvela u (I feel sorry for) Zuluboy."

User @Pumeza Gqada commented:

"The whole point of this lecture was to make it clear he won't help you finish."

User @Jabu Shozi added:

"Next time, he will confiscate your phone, ngoba awumameli (because you din't listen) Siphe

User @Debra Michelle Wales shared:

"He's so not impressed, mom by too much screen time."

User @Nhanha Ka Andy Mvalo joked:

"Let’s just be honest about Teacher wa 'maparents,' he is a reincarnation of someone brilliant, strict and entertaining."

3 Briefly News articles about Zuluboy

Zuluboy addressed the risks of too much screen time, saying it was not good for the eyes and that a person ends up having no friends, impressing many viewers who said they were guilty of that too.

A famous American content creator was impressed by Zuluboy's emotional intelligence after reviewing a video of his mom pranking him.

Zuluboy captured the nation's attention after expressing concerns about his 2025 teacher's academic progress after she did not move with them to the next grade.

Source: Briefly News