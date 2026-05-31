Kaizer Chief decided a few days ago to end their relationship with their co-coaches Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef after few months in charge.

On Tuesday May 26, 2026, the Glamour Boys released an official statement on their website to confirm their decision not to offer the two foreign coaches a new contract despite finishing strong in the Betway Premiership.

Kaze and Ben Youssef guided Amakhosi to a third place finish in the league, and were knocked out of the CAF Confederation Cup on goal difference in the group stage.

Why Chiefs are wrong to sack Kaze, Youssef

Football analyst Themba Modise in an exclusive interview with Briefly News shared his thoughts on Kaizer Chiefs' decision to let go of Kaze and Ben Youssef at the end of the season.

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"I found it strange that Kaizer Chiefs bowed to the pressure from the media and parted ways with those two coaches, because they eventually delivered what they were asked to do at the end of the season," he said.

"A third-place finish after a struggling star and they did well in CAF Confederation Cup, and got knocked out by a margin.

"They are now in the market for a new coach who would start afresh with new technical crew, but they had option of retaining those two even if they wanted to hire a new manager.

"They should've kept them for the new coach, maybe the person they negotiated with didn't want them because I find it surprising why they were let go."

Source: Briefly News