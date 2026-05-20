Marise Pollard shared the deeply personal fertility journey she kept private since 2023

Women flooded the comments with emotional IVF stories, miracle baby journeys, and messages of support

The post sparked conversation around the emotional strain, pressure, and hope that often come with IVF journeys

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She documented the journey. Image: @themomeraclub

Source: Instagram

Marise Pollard has shared a deeply personal glimpse into her fertility journey with her husband, South African rugby star Handrè Pollard, opening up about the emotional and physical challenges that began in 2023.

In a reflective post on Instagram, posted on 20 May 2026, Marise described the experience as “by far the most personal post I've ever shared”, explaining that the journey toward conception was kept private because of its sensitivity.

She revealed that the process included IVF treatment, with moments that unfolded in everyday spaces and under emotional pressure; from taking injections at home in the kitchen and bathroom, to even administering treatment shortly before attending a friend’s wedding.

Marise explained that the journey was filled with uncertainty, emotional highs and lows, and deeply personal milestones, including implantation day and ultimately reaching the conception stage, before meeting her son, Hunter.

Her and her husband received support from loved ones along the way. Image:@themomeraclub

Source: Instagram

Emotional and psychological impact of IVF

IVF can be an emotionally intense process, often marked by significant mood fluctuations as patients move between hope and uncertainty. The journey commonly brings anxiety around treatment outcomes, alongside stress linked to financial pressure, scheduling demands, and overall treatment burden, which can contribute to emotional exhaustion.

The emotional strain may also manifest as sadness or depression, particularly following unsuccessful cycles, making psychological support and counselling an important part of care for many individuals.

In addition, IVF can place pressure on relationships due to its physical, emotional, and financial demands. Open communication and mutual support are often key to helping couples navigate the process together.

View the Instagram post below:

Shows support flood in from shared experiences

The post quickly drew emotional responses from followers, many of whom related to IVF and fertility struggles, sharing their own stories of loss, hope, and eventual success. Some comments on @themomeraclub's page included:

nazzy_teixeira said:

“Thank you so much for sharing 🤍🙏🏻 this IVF journey is so personal yet so common… my IVF miracle was born in August last year. 6 eggs and only 1 embryo made it 🤍”

larochellevisagie wrote:

“Ek besef dat ek soms na iemand soos jou lewe kyk en think ‘Aww, hoe lucky’… dankie dat jy hierdie deel. It gives hope.”

eva__bruce shared:

“Same beautiful and challenging journey for us… we are so strong!”

anjacornelia_ stated:

“One of the most difficult but also the most worth it journeys… it makes all of us feel much less alone.”

More Briefly News stories on conception

A gender reveal party turned chaotic after a pregnant woman accused her mother-in-law of sabotaging the cake reveal and questioning her baby’s paternity, ending in a confrontation where cake was smeared in the older woman’s face.

A young South African man left social media emotional after turning what his pregnant partner thought was a simple maternity photoshoot into a surprise marriage proposal, with the heartfelt moment ending in tears, and a yes.

An African-American family living in South Africa went viral after sharing a joyful gender reveal celebration that blended local flair, emotional reactions, and wholesome family moments, leaving many viewers smiling at the cross-cultural love.

Source: Briefly News