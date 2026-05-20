A Stellenbosch family has been left in shock after discovering their deceased daughter had been living a secret double life

This was revealed only after her alleged husband contacted them following the 29-year-old's death

According to the family, Stephanie Segals reportedly left home, saying she was moving to Johannesburg to work

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29-year-old Stephanie Segals reportedly died after childbirth. Image: Stephanie Segals

Source: Facebook

STELLENBOSCH - The family of a deceased Stellenbosch woman was left stunned after discovering she had been living a secret double life when a man claiming to be her husband contacted them to announce her death.

The family believed 29-year-old Stephanie Segals had travelled to Johannesburg in 2025 to start a new job. Instead, they later learnt she had secretly relocated to Gqeberha, where she allegedly married a man she met on TikTok, converted to Islam, gave birth to a baby girl and died just days later.

How did the secret life come to light?

According to IOL, the shocking revelation only came to light after the man, Abdul Bilal Naidoo, allegedly contacted the family in April 2026 to tell them Stephanie had died following postnatal complications.

He also reportedly told them she had given birth just days earlier and would be buried the same day after converting to Islam. The news left the family reeling. Stephanie’s cousin Yolanda, said they initially believed the call was a cruel prank.

“We first thought it was a sick joke, but it wasn’t,” she said.

According to the family, Stephanie remained in regular contact through WhatsApp voice notes during the months she was away, but they were never able to speak to her directly over the phone. They also found it unusual that she stopped posting on social media despite previously being highly active on TikTok.

Yolanda explained that Stephanie’s story about her whereabouts kept changing. First, she allegedly said she was on leave from her job at a Spar store in Stellenbosch and visiting a boyfriend in Franschhoek before later claiming she was heading to Johannesburg for work.

See the post from IOL's X account here:

Department of Health confirms the birth

Provincial health spokesperson Siyanda Manana reportedly confirmed that Stephanie gave birth to a healthy baby girl at Dora Nginza Hospital in Gqeberha and was discharged on 8 April. Her records allegedly listed her as single and living in Korsten.

The family is now desperately searching for answers and hoping to secure contact with Stephanie’s newborn baby girl.

Stephanie's family seeks answers after discovering her secret life after death. Image: Happening Now SA/ Facebook

Source: Facebook

Woman tragically passed away after childbirth

Previously, Briefly News reported that a woman who captured hearts around the world for her simple and joyful budget wedding tragically passed away during childbirth. US comedian and activist Loni Love shared the heartbreaking news on her Instagram page on 23 April 2026, posting photos of Kiara Brokenbrough with a tribute. Kiara and her husband Joel, became known in 2022 after going viral for their incredibly cost-effective wedding. The couple had been married for four years and were expecting their first child in June 2026. They were also in the process of moving from West Virginia back to California to start their new chapter as a family.

Source: Briefly News