Kiara Brokenbrough, who went viral in 2022 for her budget wedding that cost less than R800, passed away unexpectedly after childbirth

Her newborn son was placed in the NICU after her passing, and a GoFundMe was launched

Her death has reignited a painful conversation about Black women being three to four times more likely to die during childbirth

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Kiara Brokenbrough and her husband. Images: @kiarabrk

Source: Instagram

A woman who captured hearts around the world for her simple and joyful budget wedding has tragically passed away during childbirth. One US comedian and activist @comiclonilove shared the heartbreaking news on her Instagram page on 23 April 2026, posting photos of Kiara Brokenbrough with a tribute.

Kiara and her husband Joel became known in 2022 after going viral for their incredibly cost effective wedding, which included a dress that cost less than $50 (around R830 according to Wise currency Converter). The couple had been married for four years and were expecting their first child in June 2026. They were also in the process of moving from West Virginia back to California to start their new chapter as a family.

On 30 March 2026, Kiara passed away unexpectedly as their son Jonah was born. No further details about the exact cause of her death have been released. Jonah survived and was placed in the NICU, where he has been described as a fighter making progress each day.

A GoFundMe was set up by Joel's family to help him through what the campaign described as an unimaginable next chapter. Joel now faces life as a single parent to a premature baby in the NICU while grieving the loss of his wife.

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Kiara's unfortunate passing has brought renewed attention to the ongoing maternal mortality crisis facing Black women in the United States, as mentioned by Instagram user @comiclonilove.

View the Instagram post below:

Hearts break for Kiara Brokenbrough

People across the world mourned in the comments section on Instagram user @comiclonilove's clip:

@edwinafindley said:

"Oh no. 🥹🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 Praying for her beautiful husband and family. 💔"

@mrsrenaeford wrote:

"😢 I am due on 29 April and praying for a safe delivery. Bless her husband and family. ❤️"

@travismalloy asked:

"Why are Black women dying in childbirth???"

@myammee said:

"Lord, this is so sad. The baby, the husband, the family. Sending them all real prayers to get through this. 🙏🏽🕊️"

@black2theblock wrote:

"Heartbreaking. 🥹💔🙏🏽"

@shunmelson added:

"So many of my sisters are gone in the first part of 2026. This hurts my heart. 💔"

@theedenolivia said:

"This was almost my story. I need to share in hopes of helping another. 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾"

A newspaper snippet of a woman and her hubby who went viral for their wedding on a budget. Images: @comiclonilove

Source: Instagram

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Source: Briefly News