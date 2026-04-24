A mum and her little daughter melted hearts across South Africa after stepping out in perfectly matching winter outfits

The sweet video also captured a tender moment between the two, with the mum slipping money into her daughter's little purse

Mzansi shared their love, with many asking where to get the matching coats

A young mum and her daughter. Images: @siphesihle.langelihle

Source: TikTok

A mother and daughter duo had South Africa stopping mid-scroll after sharing the most adorable matching winter looks on TikTok. User @siphesihle.langelihle posted the video on 21 April 2026, stepping outside her home with her little girl to show off their coordinated outfits. Her sweet message made the video even more special:

"A note to my daughter. 🥺 May God keep me for you baby. 🙏❤️"

Both mum and daughter were dressed in matching black turtleneck tops, dark denim flared pants, black shoes and patterned long coats with a chequered design. The little girl's coat fell just below the knee, while mum's reached mid-thigh. They both had their hair styled in matching double buns and carried coordinating handbags to complete the look.

The sweet moment that had SA melting

The outfits were cute enough on their own, but it was what happened after the posing that really got people in their feelings. After throwing kisses at the camera and doing a few fun dance moves together, the mum bent down, opened her purse and slipped some money into her daughter's little handbag. The two then shared a hug and a kiss, and it was that quiet, loving moment that had the comments section completely overwhelmed.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

SA reacts to mum and daughter matching outfits

South Africans were completely won over with TikToker @siphesihle.langelihle's clip in the comments:

@unat wrote:

"Can someone do this with a boy child because I am busy coming up with questions. 😭"

@FAITH said:

"Give that mum her flowers. 🌸💐 Good example of like mother like daughter. 🥰"

@Mphoyola added:

"I am watching you guys wearing the same gown as your jackets. 🥰🥰"

@Missmom2022 wrote:

"Definitely going to buy for Aza and me. 🥰🥰🤭 Too cute."

@SamaQadi Peter said:

"Your girl got the looks from her mommy. ❤️ You are both beautiful. 🥰"

@NELLY KA MAMNCUBE MOETI wrote:

"I am a mum of 4 boys. You are both beautiful, you and your bestie. 🥰🥰🥰"

@Blessing said:

"Mother like daughter. ❤️"

@Lakhe kaNgesi wrote:

"You are both so loved. A babymom who looks just like her baby. 💜🥳"

@mbhurhi ya mutsonga wrote:

"May the Good Lord protect you for this wonderful soul, mama pumpkin. 🥰🥰🥰"

@buhle_ndalo said:

"This is what I have been waiting for from you guys for a long time but could not ask. Matching outfits. 🥹 You are both so beautiful and adorable. God will keep you for this precious angel, mommy."

@Hlummy added:

"Too cute, mntasekhaya. 🥰"

A mum and her daughter in matching outfits. Images: @siphesihle.langelihle

Source: TikTok

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