A TikTok video showed a group of women who were at an impromptu get-together to paint the town red

The video left people in stitches as some women went out of their way to make sure they were nourished during a night out

People cracked jokes after seeing the extent to which a woman went to have a warm meal despite being out

A post on TikTok video of women partying up a storm but still taking care of themselves. The lady went viral after she decided not to compromise on having a healthy meal when partying.

Women dished out a full meal at groove after bringing Sunday kos. Image: @aviwem6

Source: TikTok

The video of the lady posted on 20 March 2026 received viral attention. People were in stitches over the effort that the ladies put into their night of grooving.

In a TikTok video by @aviwem6, a female friend group was serving a full-course meal from the back of their car while out at groove. The ladies looked like a catering company as they dished out seven colours from the boot of a car while partying. Explaining how they ended up dishing out a full meal at groove, the TikTokker commented:

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" Aviwe is a chef by profession her love language is cooking. It was a normal Sunday of her cooking for us at home, sa decide we wanted to go to the beach but she had already cooked."

Watch the video below:

South Africa amazed by healthy food at groove

Many people thought that the video of the ladies was hilarious. Online users were impressed that the ladies organised themselves enough to dish out Sunday kos at groove. Read the comments below :

TikTok users shared their thoughts on heart food at groove. Image: Sebastiaan Stam / Pexels

Source: UGC

lindismangajama commented:

"The way I love cooking, I’d cook this for my girls 😭❤️"

Bassie_M said:

"Oh my sister's and I make sure there's always pizza and chicken licken wings in the car ngo 1a.m we head out to eat😭😂but an entire Sunday kos pho?"

Monalisa Thethe was amused:

"Aviwe siya trenda😭😭 thiza wam !! As long you won’t play the original sound si safe 😭😭"

tabs_mococa 💕 exclaimed:

"This is perfect !!! No more paying R200 for 3 wings 🤣👏🏽"

Keora_siixtythree🐑 exclaimed:

"[Sticker] Me telling my friend inside that there's free food outside 😭"

God_Uzzi wrote"

"Whoever came up with this idea is a genius they have just taught me something new 😂🤣"

Sihle 🌸 added:

"[Sticker] Explain that situation , you guys cooked , packed the food and went to groove, I don’t understand."

@LaKhuze commented:

"Once did this with my friends and the food slapped so much a random guy just came and started eating with us 🤣🤣🤣🤣guy couldn’t stop saying mmmmh the food is so nice asidleni phela 🤣"

Phiwo Mbatha was inspired:

"I’m seeing a business idea here 😳 you know what!"

Annastasia Maswadzi said:

"Knowing myself,I'd sell a plate 😂"

Other Briefly News stories about groove

Online users were divided after seeing a young man who would decide to preach to people while they were out clubbing

People were stunned to see people dancing despite heavy rains as they used the weather to add to the partying atmosphere.

South Africans appreciated a cute couple that went out to prove together while wearing matching outfits.

Source: Briefly News