People were happy to see a couple who looked happily in love, having fun together

The love birds were out partying, and people could see that they were head over heels in Love

Online users enjoyed seeing the couple who put on their dancing shoes in a display of love

A woman and her man stole the show while they were having a fun night out. They were at groove, and they decided to take on the dance floor together.

A matching couple dances together in a TikTok video. Image: @ladylionsa

The love birds received thousands of likes from people who were gushing over the cute moment they shared. People were in stitches as they watched the lovebirds.

In a video posted on TikTok by @LadyLionSA, a woman and her partner grabbed online users' attention with their dance moves. They were wearing matching black outfits when they took on the dance floor. Without thinking twice and they put on a dance routine. The man and woman twirled all over the dance floor, moving in sync to music.

South Africans love to see matching couples. Image: Kaliy Tadele

South Africa touched by cute couple

Many people thought that the couple shared by @LadyLionSA was adorable for taking on the dance floor in matching outfits. Online users were raving about the matching couple that looked like they were best friends. Watch the video of the couple dancing and read people's comments below:

@TylaRobert56302 commented:

"I absolutely love this video their outfits also!! Her body is also tea!"

@breezerm85 wrote:

"They married their best friend, such a beautiful view.

@_utalent gushed:

"I want to be this in love. In love with Pro Max Sport."

@politelseheri added:

"Marrying your type is a serious cheat code."

@NdabiThomas commented:

"#HappyCoupleOftheYear right here. Woow, this is soooo beautiful."

@Mqammy_Enhle applauded the adorable pair:

"Very happy and unbothered couple."

@masurpi was moved by the man and woman:

"They look beautiful together."

@Lungi32l applauded the couple:

"Happy people."

@_ayanda_sengane wondered if the couples had rehearsals:

"To be this sync, do we practice at home before going out?"

@MazibukoTah wrote:

"I just want their wedding invitation. Kuzoba hectic."

@mphiletm wondered:

"Are we going to talk about the lady's body, her legs are fire mos...yooo I'm purple this side."

@NationalUncle was moved:

"They look so happy, and it's beautiful. But I will never dance for strangers at the groove with my partner soze, I will not marry a groovist. By the way, this is not for me.

@K1ngMalachi joked:

"I know they practised this and tipped the dj - I just can’t prove it."

